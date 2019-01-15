Funtastic : Renewal of Key Contract

16 January 2019

EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT RENEWAL

RAZOR USA LLC

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) (Company) is delighted to announce that it has renewed its exclusive distribution contract with Razor USA LLC (Razor), a brand recognised as the global leader in electric and push scooters plus an extensive range of other innovative ride-on products.

Razor remains one of the Company's most valued and iconic business partners and the two companies have enjoyed a sustained and enduring relationship.

The renewal of the exclusive distribution agreement, in the context of a highly competitive market, is reflective of the confidence by the brands in each other and indicative of the aligned and exciting growth strategies of each company.

Funtastic will continue to add value to the Razor brand, and in turn the Company's profitability delivering growth through a range of exciting new innovative concepts and products, the exploration of new distribution channels and more closely engaging with consumers through modern marketing initiatives.

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX:FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow pets (excepting USA).

