Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Funtastic Limited    FUN   AU0000FUNDA5

FUNTASTIC LIMITED (FUN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funtastic : Renewal of Key Contract

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 11:49pm EST

16 January 2019

Australian Securities Exchange Rialto Tower

525 Collins Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000

EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION CONTRACT RENEWAL

RAZOR USA LLC

Funtastic Limited (ASX: FUN) (Company) is delighted to announce that it has renewed its exclusive distribution contract with Razor USA LLC (Razor), a brand recognised as the global leader in electric and push scooters plus an extensive range of other innovative ride-on products.

Razor remains one of the Company's most valued and iconic business partners and the two companies have enjoyed a sustained and enduring relationship.

The renewal of the exclusive distribution agreement, in the context of a highly competitive market, is reflective of the confidence by the brands in each other and indicative of the aligned and exciting growth strategies of each company.

Funtastic will continue to add value to the Razor brand, and in turn the Company's profitability delivering growth through a range of exciting new innovative concepts and products, the exploration of new distribution channels and more closely engaging with consumers through modern marketing initiatives.

Please contact the Chairman for any further details or information.

Shane Tanner

Chairman

0411 107 099

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX:FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow pets (excepting USA).

Suite 2.01 315 Ferntree Gully Road Mount Waverley Victoria 3149 +61 3 9081 9100www.funtastic.com.auABN 94 063 886 199

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 04:48:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNTASTIC LIMITED
01/15FUNTASTIC : Renewal of Key Contract
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : New Agreement
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : 2018 AGM results
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : 2018 AGM presentation
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : Initial Director's Interest Notice - Nicki Anderson
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : Initial Director's Interest Notice - John Tripodi
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : Appointment of Directors
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : Completion of Underwriting and update on Debt settlement
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : Completion of Entitlement Offer
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : Cleansing Notice
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Leighton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shane Francis Tanner Chairman
Howard Abbey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Heath Independent Non-Executive Director
Phillip Jones Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNTASTIC LIMITED44.00%10
NINTENDO CO., LTD11.69%39 535
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE3.45%11 954
HASBRO8.00%10 942
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT11.38%9 878
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC-2.82%9 611
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.