Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Funtastic Limited    FUN   AU0000FUNDA5

FUNTASTIC LIMITED

(FUN)
No quotes available
-- AUD   0.00%
10:50pFUNTASTIC : announce new Chair
PU
04/14FUNTASTIC : Appointment of CEO
PU
03/31FUNTASTIC : Final Directors Interest Notice
PU
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Funtastic : announce new Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:50pm EDT

25th July 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

FUNTASTIC ANNOUNCES CHAIR SUCCESSION

Funtastic Limited Chair, Shane Tanner, will step down from the role effective 31st July 2019, after 10 years with the company.

After an extensive local and international search, the Director's are delighted to announce that Bernie Brookes will join the Funtastic Board and assume the role of Chair, effective 1st August 2019, with Shareholders being asked to ratify his appointment at the AGM planned for 18th November 2019.

Shane Tanner became Chair of Funtastic in 2009. He led the Board through one of the most challenging periods in Funtastic's history and was pivotal in working with NAB to eliminate the company's previously high bank debt. Announcing his retirement as Chair, Mr Tanner said: "It has been a privilege to lead the Funtastic Board for the past 10 years where the Company has faced many challenges. There is now a strong senior management team in place and it's pleasing to have recently worked with the new Board to deliver a clearer strategic plan in what will hopefully transform the business going forward. Bernie Brookes is one of the most experienced and well connected business leaders both in Australia and internationally and an excellent choice to lead the Funtastic Board into the future".

About Bernie Brookes AM

An experienced Board member and Chair of large and challenging companies in PrivateEquity, International corporates and small startups, Bernie's experience includes leading a multi-divisionalorganisation during significant periods of change and re- engineering. Having worked domestically, in three states, across all major divisions of Woolworths, he has substantial experience in Retail and Wholesale Operations, Buying, Information Technology Systems, Supply Chain and Human Resource management in a fast moving and dynamic environment. He led Myer during the Private Equity carve out from Coles Myer to a listing on the ASX. Bernie also has significant international experience, running the largest non-foodretailer in sub-SaharaAfrica.

Bernie's strengths include expertise in business management, displaying energy and self-confidence with the ability to find solutions to complex situations through analytical, conceptual and entrepreneurial skills. Ultimately, he is motivated by results.

Bernie is on the Advisory Board of the World Retail Congress as Australia's representative and is on the Grand Jury for the World Retail Awards. He was awardedan Order of Australia for his efforts in retail and Philanthropy and for over 30 years has been the Patron of Australia's largest retail industry award.

Suite 2.01/315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mt Waverley, Victoria, 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9103 www.funtastic.com.au

ABN 94 063 886 199

Mr Brookes said "Funtastic is a business with a rich history and so much potential. I love a challenge and look forward to working with my Board colleagues to transform this business - to unlock latent brands, identify and capture new brands and importantly take advantage of the opportunities ahead".

Nicki Anderson

Chair - Remuneration & Nomination Committee

Funtastic Limited

About Funtastic Limited

Funtastic Limited (ASX-FUN) is an Australian based listed company which operates in the Toys and Plush, Tech, Apparel and Confectionery markets, principally aimed at the younger demographic market. Apart from distributing leading products throughout Australia for its key partners, Funtastic owns a number of its own products and distributes these to over 30 countries globally. These products include Chill Factor, Floaties and Pillow Pets (excluding USA).

Suite 2.01/315 Ferntree Gully Road, Mt Waverley, Victoria, 3149

Ph: (03) 9081 9103 www.funtastic.com.au

ABN 94 063 886 199

Disclaimer

Funtastic Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 02:49:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUNTASTIC LIMITED
10:50pFUNTASTIC : announce new Chair
PU
04/17FUNTASTIC : David Jackson named as new Funtastic CEO
AQ
04/16FUNTASTIC : names new CEO to lead recovery
AQ
04/14FUNTASTIC : Appointment of CEO
PU
03/31FUNTASTIC : Final Directors Interest Notice
PU
02/06FUNTASTIC : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
01/15FUNTASTIC : Renewal of Key Contract
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : New Agreement
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : 2018 AGM results
PU
2018FUNTASTIC : 2018 AGM presentation
PU
More news
Chart FUNTASTIC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Funtastic Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Leighton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Shane Francis Tanner Chairman
Howard Abbey Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Phillip Jones Non-Executive Director
John Tripodi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUNTASTIC LIMITED44.00%8
NINTENDO CO., LTD40.62%44 033
HASBRO46.84%15 016
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE14.74%12 575
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC21.00%11 775
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT7.75%9 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group