Furukawa Electric : Launches Single Cell Hunter for Functional Identification and Recovery of Live Single Cells

Microchip-based high-throughput screening system helps open innovation and creativity in life sciences.

Furukawa Electric (TOKYO:5801)(ISIN:JP3827200001) announced the launch of the Single Cell Hunter, a microchip-based automated live cell high-throughput screening system today. The breakthrough Single Cell Hunter will be on display at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia between March 29 and April 3 of 2019 (AACR Booth No.:2051). Single Cell Hunter integrates unique microchip, high-throughput screening and high-precision cell acquisition technologies, providing a promising and versatile platform to identify and recover the live single cells of interest that have the most powerful physiological functions.

Different from flow cytometer, Single Cell Hunter analyzes live cells on a microchip within a temperature-adjustable chamber with an exceptional advantage in catching the responses of stimulated cells under a near-physiological conditions and in identifying them in a time-lapse mode, which enables accurate evaluation of the real potential of each cell. Besides standard microchips for dynamic identification and recovery of fluorescence-labeled cells, the pre-coated microchips are available to perform fluorescence-linked immunosorbent assay for identification of the cells that have an ability to secrete antibodies or specific antigen proteins.

Single Cell Hunter offers multi-color high-sensitivity screening using multiple-parameter fluorescent signals and transmitted light signal. Its artificial intelligence-based high-precision cell-friendly pick-up and drop-off technology enables recovery of even a single yeast cell as small as 3-um in diameter from a 10-um micro-well.

Single Cell Hunter provides an innovative approach in identifying and recovering live cells of interest. Single Cell Hunter is expected to address unmet needs in many fields. It can help bring about innovation and creativity in life sciences, especially immunology, drug discovery and clinical diagnosis.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric is a leading global Japanese electric technology company with over 134 years of history. The company continues to develop a wide variety of products in six business fields such as telecommunications, energy, automobiles, electrical parts and components, construction and architecture, and new businesses including bio-devices. Furukawa Electric with its 51,000 employees, has a passion and commitment to make a positive impact and contribution to the world with its technological innovations and advancement.

For more information, please visit the Furukawa Electric’s website at https://www.furukawa.co.jp/bio/single/en/

