Furukawa Electric : Launches Single Cell Hunter for Functional Identification and Recovery of Live Single Cells

Microchip-based high-throughput screening system helps open innovation
and creativity in life sciences.
Furukawa Electric (TOKYO:5801)(ISIN:JP3827200001) announced the launch
of the Single Cell Hunter, a microchip-based automated live cell
high-throughput screening system today. The breakthrough Single Cell
Hunter will be on display at the American Association for Cancer
Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia between March 29
and April 3 of 2019 (AACR Booth No.:2051). Single Cell Hunter integrates
unique microchip, high-throughput screening and high-precision cell
acquisition technologies, providing a promising and versatile platform
to identify and recover the live single cells of interest that have the
most powerful physiological functions.
Different from flow cytometer, Single Cell Hunter analyzes live cells on
a microchip within a temperature-adjustable chamber with an exceptional
advantage in catching the responses of stimulated cells under a
near-physiological conditions and in identifying them in a time-lapse
mode, which enables accurate evaluation of the real potential of each
cell. Besides standard microchips for dynamic identification and
recovery of fluorescence-labeled cells, the pre-coated microchips are
available to perform fluorescence-linked immunosorbent assay for
identification of the cells that have an ability to secrete antibodies
or specific antigen proteins.
Single Cell Hunter offers multi-color high-sensitivity screening using
multiple-parameter fluorescent signals and transmitted light signal. Its
artificial intelligence-based high-precision cell-friendly pick-up and
drop-off technology enables recovery of even a single yeast cell as
small as 3-um in diameter from a 10-um micro-well.
Single Cell Hunter provides an innovative approach in identifying and
recovering live cells of interest. Single Cell Hunter is expected to
address unmet needs in many fields. It can help bring about innovation
and creativity in life sciences, especially immunology, drug discovery
and clinical diagnosis.
About Furukawa Electric
Furukawa Electric is a leading global Japanese electric technology
company with over 134 years of history. The company continues to develop
a wide variety of products in six business fields such as
telecommunications, energy, automobiles, electrical parts and
components, construction and architecture, and new businesses including
bio-devices. Furukawa Electric with its 51,000 employees, has a passion
and commitment to make a positive impact and contribution to the world
with its technological innovations and advancement.
For more information, please visit the Furukawa Electric’s website at https://www.furukawa.co.jp/bio/single/en/
