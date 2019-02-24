Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Furukawa Electric Co Ltd    5801   JP3827200001

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD

(5801)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Furukawa Electric : Launches Single Cell Hunter for Functional Identification and Recovery of Live Single Cells

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 08:00pm EST

Microchip-based high-throughput screening system helps open innovation and creativity in life sciences.

Furukawa Electric (TOKYO:5801)(ISIN:JP3827200001) announced the launch of the Single Cell Hunter, a microchip-based automated live cell high-throughput screening system today. The breakthrough Single Cell Hunter will be on display at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia between March 29 and April 3 of 2019 (AACR Booth No.:2051). Single Cell Hunter integrates unique microchip, high-throughput screening and high-precision cell acquisition technologies, providing a promising and versatile platform to identify and recover the live single cells of interest that have the most powerful physiological functions.

Different from flow cytometer, Single Cell Hunter analyzes live cells on a microchip within a temperature-adjustable chamber with an exceptional advantage in catching the responses of stimulated cells under a near-physiological conditions and in identifying them in a time-lapse mode, which enables accurate evaluation of the real potential of each cell. Besides standard microchips for dynamic identification and recovery of fluorescence-labeled cells, the pre-coated microchips are available to perform fluorescence-linked immunosorbent assay for identification of the cells that have an ability to secrete antibodies or specific antigen proteins.

Single Cell Hunter offers multi-color high-sensitivity screening using multiple-parameter fluorescent signals and transmitted light signal. Its artificial intelligence-based high-precision cell-friendly pick-up and drop-off technology enables recovery of even a single yeast cell as small as 3-um in diameter from a 10-um micro-well.

Single Cell Hunter provides an innovative approach in identifying and recovering live cells of interest. Single Cell Hunter is expected to address unmet needs in many fields. It can help bring about innovation and creativity in life sciences, especially immunology, drug discovery and clinical diagnosis.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric is a leading global Japanese electric technology company with over 134 years of history. The company continues to develop a wide variety of products in six business fields such as telecommunications, energy, automobiles, electrical parts and components, construction and architecture, and new businesses including bio-devices. Furukawa Electric with its 51,000 employees, has a passion and commitment to make a positive impact and contribution to the world with its technological innovations and advancement.

For more information, please visit the Furukawa Electric’s website at https://www.furukawa.co.jp/bio/single/en/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
08:00pFURUKAWA ELECTRIC : Launches Single Cell Hunter for Functional Identification an..
BU
02/01FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : FITEL® S185 Fusion Splicers Target Specialty Optical Fiber S..
AQ
2018FURUKAWA BATTERY : EMP announce installation of UB battery pack on MV Panamana c..
AQ
2018FURUKAWA ELECTRIC : is selected to provide FTTH network in Mexico
AQ
2018FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD : Slide show half-year results
CO
2018FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD : Half-year results
CO
2018TOTOKU ELECTRIC : Philippine unit to offset lost Indonesian cable output
AQ
2018ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Drop, Weighed By Pullback In China
DJ
2018FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD : Slide show Q1 results
CO
2018FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 988 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 20 217 M
Debt 2019 220 B
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 12,29
P/E ratio 2020 10,33
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 248 B
Chart FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Furukawa Electric Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3 923  JPY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keiichi Kobayashi President & Representative Director
Mitsuyoshi Shibata Chairman
Hiroyuki Ogiwara Director, General Manager-Finance & Procurement
Hisaharu Yanagawa Managing Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Tetsuro Ijichi General Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC CO LTD31.89%2 244
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.02%71 660
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.21%45 528
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.73%42 132
NIDEC CORPORATION14.82%36 725
EATON CORPORATION PLC16.06%35 014
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.