FUSION Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Fusion Connect, Inc. To Contact The Firm

04/11/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fusion Connect, Inc. ("Fusion" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:FSNN).

If you invested in Fusion stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/FSNN. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
