Futu Announces First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Total number of registered clients 1 increased 48.7% year-over-year to 814,963.

increased 48.7% year-over-year to 814,963. Total number of paying clients 2 increased 60.4% year-over-year to 238,536.

increased 60.4% year-over-year to 238,536. Total number of users 3 increased 46.7% year-over-year to 8.4 million.

increased 46.7% year-over-year to 8.4 million. Total client assets increased 58.8% year-over-year to HK$98.8 billion.

increased 58.8% year-over-year to HK$98.8 billion. Daily average client assets were HK$95.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 66.5% from the same period in 2019.

were HK$95.3 billion in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 66.5% from the same period in 2019. Total trading volume increased 165.9% year-over-year to HK$595.1 billion.

increased 165.9% year-over-year to HK$595.1 billion. Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) 4 increased 102.4% year-over-year to 214,380.

increased 102.4% year-over-year to 214,380. Margin financing and securities lending balance increased 24.9% year-over-year to HK$4.8 billion.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 107.5% year-over-year to HK$490.6 million (US$63.3 million).

increased 107.5% year-over-year to HK$490.6 million (US$63.3 million). Total gross profit increased 112.7% year-over-year to HK$372.7 million (US$48.1 million).

increased 112.7% year-over-year to HK$372.7 million (US$48.1 million). Net income increased 240.4% year-over-year to HK$154.9 million (US$20.0 million).

increased 240.4% year-over-year to HK$154.9 million (US$20.0 million). Non-GAAP adjusted net income5 increased 225.8% year-over-year to HK$160.6 million (US$20.7 million).

Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to announce that we generated remarkable growth across our operating metrics in the first quarter of 2020. We added 40,154 paying clients on a net basis in the past quarter, bringing our total number of paying clients to 239 thousand, up 60% year-over-year. This has been our highest paying client growth rate since the first quarter of 2019. Notably, our Hong Kong paying clients again achieved a significant growth rate of 97% year-over-year. Since we launched our business in Hong Kong, the year-over-year growth rate of our local paying clients consistently topped 90% for each quarter. We believe that the Hong Kong market offers tremendous opportunities and we are confident to further our growth in Hong Kong with our diversified products and excellent user experience. At the same time, we again maintained a high paying client quarterly retention rate of 98.1%. Despite the steep plummet of the equities market in March, we managed to increase our total client assets by 59% year-over-year to HK$99 billion.”

“As our paying client base rapidly expanded and as many clients tried to seize on the market volatility, total trading volume totaled HK$595 billion in the quarter, representing a 166% year-over-year increase. In March, we officially launched Hong Kong index futures trading. We will continue to expand our trading product offerings in the quarters to come.”

“As for our wealth management business, we continued to diversify fund offerings and enrich investor education materials by collaborating with leading global fund houses. Daily average client assets in mutual funds were HK$6.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, up 70% sequentially. Total client assets in mutual funds were HK$6.3 billion as of quarter-end, which was flat on a sequential basis. The discrepancy between daily average and quarter-end numbers was mainly due to a surge in mutual fund redemption for stock trading during the March stock market swing. We have witnessed a quick rebound in this segment in the second quarter so far, and we are confident about the growth prospects of our wealth management business.”

“In the past quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business operations in mainland China and Hong Kong, our two core target markets. While we have adopted a series of measures to protect our employees’ well-being, including temporary closure of some offices and remote working arrangements, we remain committed to serving our clients with the highest standards so they can continue to effectively manage their assets and risks on our platform.”

Mr. Arthur Yu Chen, Futu’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We delivered outstanding financial results on top of the remarkable operating metrics. Total revenue rose 107.5% year-over-year to HK$490.6 million, and net income jumped 240.4% to HK$154.9 million. Our net income margin was 31.6% in the quarter, up 12.3% from last year, which demonstrates the significant operating leverage of our business. We will remain vigilant on our expenses as we seize the opportunities brought about by the structural migration of clients from offline financial institutions to one-stop online wealth management platforms.”

“So far, the key effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our financials include higher trading revenue from increased trading activity, higher net interest margin for the margin financing business and lower interest rate from bank deposits resulting from lower benchmark interest rates. To date, we have not identified any material contingencies or impairments as a result of the COVID-19. While the pandemic in mainland China and Hong Kong has shown signs of stabilizing, the ongoing impact on the global economy is hard to predict at this moment. A sustained negative growth in the worldwide economy may adversely impact the economies of mainland China and Hong Kong, which could, in turn, adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations and liquidity going forward.”

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were HK$490.6 million (US$63.3 million), an increase of 107.5% from HK$236.4 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Brokerage commission and handling charge income was HK$299.2 million (US$38.6 million), an increase of 161.1% from HK$114.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was mainly due to the increase in total trading volume from HK$223.8 billion in the first quarter of 2019 to HK$595.1 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Interest income was HK$144.5 million (US$18.6 million), an increase of 33.9% from HK$107.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher margin financing interest income driven by higher daily average margin financing balance as well as higher interest income from IPO financing. Total interest income growth was partially offset by lower interest income from bank deposits as the Federal Reserve cut the benchmark interest rate to near zero in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other income was HK$47.0 million (US$6.1 million), an increase of 238.1% from HK$13.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was primarily due to higher IPO financing service charge income and higher funds distribution service income.

Costs

Total costs were HK$117.9 million (US$15.2 million), an increase of 92.3% from HK$61.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses were HK$50.1 million (US$6.5 million), an increase of 139.7% from HK$ 20.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was roughly in line with our trading volume growth.

Interest expenses were HK$33.1 million (US$4.3 million), an increase of 62.3% from HK$20.4 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher margin financing interest expenses and IPO financing interest expenses.

Processing and servicing costs were HK$34.7 million (US$4.5 million), an increase of 74.4% from HK$19.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was primarily due to the increase in market information and data fee as well as an increase in the number of throttling controllers connected to the trading system of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Additional throttling controllers allow Futu to execute a larger amount of trading transactions simultaneously.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit was HK$372.7 million (US$48.1 million), an increase of 112.7% from HK$175.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross profit margin increased from 74.1% in first quarter of 2019 to 76.0% in the first quarter of 2020 due to higher operating leverage.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were HK$196.5 million (US$25.3 million), an increase of 74.0% from HK$112.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Research and development expenses were HK$84.1 million (US$10.8 million), an increase of 57.5% from HK$53.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was primarily due to an increase in research and development headcount as the Company further diversified its product offerings.

Selling and marketing expenses were HK$65.3 million (US$8.4 million), an increase of 104.7% from HK$31.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was primarily due to higher branding and marketing spending in the first quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses were HK$47.1 million (US$6.1 million), an increase of 71.3% from HK$27.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was primarily due to an increase in headcount for general and administrative personnel as well as higher professional service fees.

Net Income

Net income increased by 240.4% to HK$154.9 million (US$20.0 million) from HK$45.5 million in the first quarter of 2019. The rise was primarily due to strong topline growth as well as improved operating efficiency.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by 225.8% to HK$160.6 million (US$20.7 million) from HK$49.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For further information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the bottom of this press release.

Net Income per ADS

Basic net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) was HK$1.23 (US$0.16), compared with HK$0.34 in the first quarter of 2019. Diluted net income per ADS was HK$1.22 (US$0.16), compared with HK$0.29 in the first quarter of 2019. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Resignation of Chief Technology Officer (“CTO”)

Mr. Ppchen Weihua Chen has tendered his resignation from his position as the Company’s CTO due to personal reasons on May 13, 2020, effective from May 20, 2020. Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Futu’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, expressed appreciation for his extraordinary contributions to the development of the Company on behalf of the Board of Directors and management team. Going forward, in replacement of the CTO role, the Company announced that it will establish a technology committee headed by Mr. Leaf Hua Li and comprised of key personnel in the Company’s research and development function. The key responsibilities of this technology committee include formulating technology development strategies, optimizing the existing technology infrastructure and implementing large-scale technology projects. The committee members have extensive experience in the industry and will further boost the Company’s technology leadership and advancement. The Company has no plan to nominate a new CTO.

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) As of December 31

As of March 31 2019

2020

2020

HK$ HK$ US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 362,574 601,217 77,563 Cash held on behalf of clients 14,540,863 23,513,592 3,033,503 Available-for-sale financial securities 93,773 32,286 4,165 Equity method investment 6,166 5,826 752 Loans and advances (net of allowance of HK$508 thousand and nil as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 4,188,689 4,264,367 550,149 Receivables: Clients 247,017 303,836 39,198 Brokers 1,226,348 1,180,894 152,348 Clearing organization 304,080 292,829 37,778 Fund management companies and fund distributors(1) - 14,691 1,895 Interest 16,892 25,251 3,258 Prepaid assets 12,470 11,941 1,541 Operating lease right-of-use assets 161,617 148,280 19,130 Other assets 239,435 290,414 37,466 Total assets 21,399,924 30,685,424 3,958,746 LIABILITIES Amounts due to related parties 33,628 37,728 4,867 Payables: Clients 15,438,879 23,711,753 3,059,068 Brokers 1,484,243 2,322,417 299,616 Clearing organization - 88,052 11,360 Fund management companies and fund distributors(1) 26,381 117,995 15,223 Interest 519 203 26 Borrowings 1,467,586 754,381 97,323 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,590 551,119 71,100 Operating lease liabilities 172,466 157,770 20,354 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 226,079 238,577 30,780 Total liabilities 18,851,371 27,979,995 3,609,717 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A ordinary shares 36 36 5 Class B ordinary shares 42 42 5 Additional paid-in capital 2,536,182 2,542,386 327,995 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,446 ) (8,628 ) (1,113 ) Retained earnings 16,739 171,593 22,137 Total shareholders' equity 2,548,553 2,705,429 349,029 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 21,399,924 30,685,424 3,958,746

(1) Receivables from and payables to fund management companies and fund distributors are currently presented as separate line items on the face of the balance sheet as the management believes that the fund distribution services has become one of the Company’s major businesses. Comparatives have also been reclassified from other assets and accrued expenses and other liabilities for comparability.

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



(In thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 HK$ HK$ US$ Revenues Brokerage commission and handling charge income 114,639 299,176 38,597 Interest income 107,873 144,480 18,639 Other income 13,937 46,986 6,062 Total revenues 236,449 490,642 63,298 Costs Brokerage commission and handling charge expenses (20,923 ) (50,142 ) (6,469 ) Interest expenses (20,425 ) (33,122 ) (4,273 ) Processing and servicing costs (19,943 ) (34,656 ) (4,471 ) Total costs (61,291 ) (117,920 ) (15,213 ) Total gross profit 175,158 372,722 48,085 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (53,425 ) (84,070 ) (10,846 ) Selling and marketing expenses (31,902 ) (65,274 ) (8,421 ) General and administrative expenses (27,527 ) (47,118 ) (6,079 ) Total operating expenses (112,854 ) (196,462 ) (25,346 ) Others, net (927 ) (3,669 ) (473 ) Income before income tax expense 61,377 172,591 22,266 Income tax expenses (15,836 ) (17,515 ) (2,260 ) Net loss from equity method investments - (222 ) (29 ) Net income 45,541 154,854 19,977 Preferred shares redemption value accretion (12,309 ) - - Income allocation to participating preferred shareholders (10,196 ) - - Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 23,036 154,854 19,977 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.04 0.15 0.02 Diluted 0.04 0.15 0.02 Net income per ADS Basic 0.34 1.23 0.16 Diluted 0.29 1.22 0.16 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share Basic 535,376,069 1,003,651,628 1,003,651,628 Diluted 646,254,513 1,008,992,343 1,008,992,343 Net income 45,541 154,854 19,977 Other comprehensive income, net of Tax Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,095 (4,182 ) (540 ) Total comprehensive income 46,636 150,672 19,437





FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS



(In thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2019 March 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 HK$ HK$ US$ Net income 45,541 154,854 19,977 Add: share-based compensation expenses 3,756 5,767 744 Adjusted net income 49,297 160,621 20,721

The reconciling items above have no income tax effect.