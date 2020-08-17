Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Futu Holdings Limited    FUTU

FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FUTU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Futu Announces Proposed Offering of 9,500,000 American Depositary Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU), a leading one-stop financial technology platform in China, today announced the commencement of the offering of 9,500,000 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company (the “ADS Offering”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,425,000 ADSs.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Haitong International Securities Company Limited are acting as joint bookrunners for the ADS Offering.

The ADSs will be offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective on August 17, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed ADS Offering has been filed with the SEC. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the preliminary prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from (1) Goldman Sachs & Co., 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at +1-866-471-2526, or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@gs.com; (2) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, or by telephone at +1-800-221-1037, or by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; (3) UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY, 10019, United States of America, or by telephone at +1-888-827-7275; and (4) Haitong International Securities Company Limited, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 22/F Li Po Chun Chambers, 189 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, by telephone +852-2848-4373.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the ADS Offering mainly for its margin financing business and general corporate purposes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

This press release contains information about the pending offering of the ADSs, and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides brokerage services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop, as well as wealth management services through its Futu Money Plus wealth management platform, which offers over 60 fund products from over 25 leading fund houses around the world. The Company’s primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to optimize the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Futu’s control. Futu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Futu’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Futu’s goal and strategies; Futu’s expansion plans; Futu’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Futu’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; Futu’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with third-party partners it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Futu’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Futu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
ir@futuholdings.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:16pFutu Announces Proposed Offering of 9,500,000 American Depositary Shares
GL
08/13Futu Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/10ByteDance takes step toward entering online stock broking in Hong Kong
RE
08/07FACTBOX : WeChat owner Tencent investments in the United States and beyond
RE
08/03Futu to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 13, 2020
GL
07/21China's Huatai joins chase to bank rich retail investors trading offshore
RE
07/21FUTU : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues Its Investigation of Securities Claim..
BU
07/09China's market euphoria trumps political risk in Hong Kong
RE
06/23INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/22INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 407 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2020 625 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32 312 M 4 169 M 4 169 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 13,4x
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 847
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Futu Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 264,60 HKD
Last Close Price 257,56 HKD
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leaf Hua Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur Yu Chen Chief Financial Officer
Weihua Chen Ppchen Chief Technology Officer
Nineway Jie Zhang Director
Shan Lu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED222.00%4 169
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES3.44%89 149
ADYEN N.V.93.64%50 691
WORLDLINE14.39%15 675
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.100.70%7 796
SIMCORP A/S-0.26%4 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group