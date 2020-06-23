Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Futu Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/23/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUTU) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Futu sold 7,500,000 American Depository Shares (“ADSs”) on March 7, 2020, priced at $12.00 per ADS. The Company raised $90 million in its IPO. On March 17, 2020, the Company admitted that it had failed to account for its preferred shares in calculating its earnings per share, a mistake which significantly lowered its EPS. Based on this news, shares of Futu dropped sharply over several trading sessions.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
