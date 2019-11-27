Log in
Future Bright Holdings Limited    0703

FUTURE BRIGHT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0703)
Future Bright : CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS RELATING TO THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 18 DECEMBER 2019

11/27/2019 | 04:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Holdings Limited

佳景集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 703)

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS RELATING TO

THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 18 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the announcement (the "Announcement") of Future Bright Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 October 2019 in relation to, among others, a very substantial disposal relating to the disposal (the "Disposal") of the entire equity interests and shareholder loans in Bright Success - Property Agency Company Limited. Unless otherwise defined, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board announces that the SGM is expected to be held at 11:00 a.m. on 18 December 2019 (Wednesday) at Golden Restaurant, Macau Jockey Club (HK) Club House, 1st Floor, China Merchants Tower, Shun Tak Centre, 168-200 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and if appropriate, approving the Disposal. A circular relating to the Disposal together with the notice of the SGM and the proxy form are expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on 29 November 2019.

For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the SGM, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 13 December 2019 (Friday) to 18 December 2019 (Wednesday), both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. Shareholders, whose names appear on the register of members of the Company 18 December 2019 (Wednesday), are entitled to attend and vote at the SGM.

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the SGM, all share transfer document(s) accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on 12 December 2019 (Thursday).

By order of the Board of

Future Bright Holdings Limited

Chan Chak Mo

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 27 November 2019

As at the date hereof, the members of the board of directors of the Company comprise

  1. Mr. Chan Chak Mo, the managing Director, (ii) Mr. Chan See Kit, Johnny, the Chairman and executive Director, (iii) Mr. Lai King Hung, the deputy Chairman and executive Director,
  1. Ms. Leong In Ian, the executive Director and (v) Mr. Cheung Hon Kit, Mr. Yu Kam Yuen, Lincoln and Mr. Chan Pak Cheong Afonso, the independent non-executive Directors.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Future Bright Holdings Limited published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 09:02:05 UTC
