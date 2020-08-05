Future Bright Mining : CHANGE OF AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited

高鵬礦業控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2212)

CHANGE OF AUDITORS

This announcement is made by Future Bright Mining Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board ("Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that Ernst & Young resigned as the auditors of the Company with effect from 5 August 2020, as the Company and Ernst & Young could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. In regard to its resignation, Ernst & Young has confirmed in writing that there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board further announces that on 5 August 2020, the Board resolved, having regard to the recommendation from the audit committee of the Company, the appointment of Lau & Au Yeung C.P.A. Limited ("Lau & Au Yeung") with effect from 5 August 2020 as the new auditors of the Company, to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Ernst & Young and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Article 155 of the articles of association of the Company, the Board has the power to fill any causal vacancy in the office of auditors. Accordingly, no extraordinary general meeting will be held for such purpose.