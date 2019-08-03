Log in
FUTURE ENTERPRISES LTD

(FEL)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA - 08/02
22.7 INR   -3.20%
Future Enterprises : Notice of Board Meeting 10.08.2019

08/03/2019

FEL), Future

Enterprises Ltd.

REF: SEC/BM/BSE/NSE/ 2019-20

To,

Department of Corporate Services SSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Scrip Code: 523574 / 570002

To,

Listing Department

3rd August, 2019

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, Sandra Kurla Complex, Sandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code : FEL / FELDVR

BSE Debt Scrip Codes: 952009-10-53-54-74-75-97-98 / 952715-717-718-721-880-881-883 I 954326- 28-30-34-35-40-43 I 955100-101-140-141-371-373-454-456-749-750-957-958 / 956012-13 / 956243- 268-69 I 956310-11 / 956954-55 / 957077-263-264-711-712-713 I 957875-76-89 I 958303-04 I 958501- 02, 841-842

Dear Sirs,

Ref: Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Regulations").

Sub.: Board Meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) and all other applicable regulations, if any, of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019 inter-alia, to consider and approve the following:-

1. the un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 3oth June, 2019;

2.

the un-audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019;

Further, in terms of the Company's Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons, as framed by the Company under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed upto 12th August, 2019 for the purpose of declaration of the above financial results of the Company. The trading window shall be open from 13th August, 2019.

Kindly take the above information on your records.

for Future Enterprises Limited

~~

Deepak Tanna

Company Secretary

Future Enterprises Ltd . {formerly-Future Retail limited). CI N L52399MH1987P LC044954

Regd. Off. : Knowledge House . Shyam Nagar. Off Jogeshwa ri - Vikhroli link Ro ad . Joges hwari (East ) . Mumbai - 400 060. P + 91 22 6644 2200. F +91 22 6644 22 0 1. www.fe lind i a.in.

Corp . Off.: 2 47 Park . Tower C . 4th Floor. LBS Marg. Vi khroli (W). Mumba i - 400 083 . P + 91 22 6119 0000

Disclaimer

Future Enterprises Limited published this content on 03 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 12:54:09 UTC
Capitalization 11 126 M
