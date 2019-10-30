Future FinTech : CTO Zhi Yan Spoke at 2019 BRICS Think Tank International Symposium

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company") today announced the Company's CTO Zhi Yan spoke at 2019 BRICS Think Tank International Symposium held in Fuzhou on October 19th and 20th.

The 2019 BRICS Think Tank International Symposium was host by the China Council for the BRICS Think Tank Cooperation with the theme of scientific and technological innovation and cooperation. About one hundred professional scholars and representatives of enterprises attended the symposium. Attending institutions included Brazilian Federal University of Bahia, Brazilian Applied Economics Research Institute, Russian National Research University Higher School of Economics, South African University of Cape Town, Chinese Academy of Engineering, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China Science Center of International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Science and Technology for Development, Tsinghua University, etc.

At, the symposium, Mr. Zhi Yan spoke about the future model of contract farming supported by real-name blockchain technology. Contract farming is defined as a sales arrangement between a buyer and farmers, agreed before production begins, which establishes conditions for the production and marketing of a farm product or products. Building a real-name blockchain contract farming platform can connect the buyers and farmers directly and offer farmers an assured market and offer buyers higher food safety.

"I am glad to attend the BRICS Think Tank International Symposium and share our ideas and exploration in blockchain application," said Mr. Zhi Yan, Chief Technology Officer of Future Fintech. "I believe we will see more blockchain-inspired transformations in traditional industries in the near future."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and blockchain based e-commerce businesses. The Company engages in the operation of a blockchain based online shared shopping mall platform and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. FTFT and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. The Company is also developing financial technology business to stay ahead of the changing industry. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

