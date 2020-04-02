Future FinTech Group Inc. : announces the online trial version of its new cross border e-Commerce platform "NONOGIRL"

XI'AN, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a leading blockchain e-Commerce and financial technology company, announced today that the trial version of its cross-border e-Commerce platform "NONOGIRL" is online and has started its trial operation.

"NONOGIRL" is a cross-border e-Commerce platform created and managed by the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, QR (Hong Kong) Limited. The goal is to create an international and brand-new generation of S2B2C (Supplier to Business to Customer) crowd sourcing sales platform centered on internet celebrities. "NONOGIRL" is a "content + live + social" cross-border e-Commerce platform for the female consumer market. "NONOGIRL" will bring together a number of original independent designers around the world, so as to meet the consumer demand for customized products and services, and realize the new trinity model of "shopping, entrepreneurship and social networking".

"NONOGIRL" mainly is aimed at the consumer market for female users. Through identifying the user needs at different ages, it can not only provide users with a more convenient, reliable and interesting consumption environment, but also provide consumers with entrepreneurial opportunities and assistance, and create a new generation of S2B2C crowd sourcing sales platform dominated by internet celebrities.

"NONOGIRL" uses functions such as live broadcast, short videos and group circles. Income could be made through introduction and invitation of new friends and sharing business opportunities. The platform could also help members to purchase products with great value without leaving home and obtain entrepreneurial opportunities.

"NONOGIRL" will first focus on the markets in mainland China and Southeast Asia, starting from China and Malaysia. We will improve the platform operation system, marketing system, supply chain system and payment system, so as to expand it to ten ASEAN countries and realize the localization of operation.

Mr. Shanchun Huang, CEO of FTFT said, "Developing the cross-border e-Commerce platform NONOGIRL is an important part of the Company's investment in and establishment of the blockchain based shared online shopping malls. NONOGIRL and our Chain Cloud Shopping Mall will be the two essential segments of our business. We hope, in the near future, the NONOGIRL cross-border e-commerce platform will become the leading content, live broadcast, and social cross-border e-Commerce platform in China and Asia."

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain technology R&D and application company incorporated in Florida. The operation of the Company includes a blockchain based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), an incubator for blockchain based application projects and a digital payment system "DCON". The Company is also engaged in development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

