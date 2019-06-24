Future FinTech : Launches the Second-version of Global Shared Shopping Platform, Chain Cloud Mall v2.0

XI'AN, China, June. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, announced the official launch of the second-version of its global shared shopping platform, the Chain Cloud Mall v2.0 (CCM v2.0) on June 1, 2019.

Owned and managed by FTFT and its wholly-owned subsidiary Chain Cloud Mall Network Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., CCM v2.0 is a world's leading sharing shopping platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology. As the leading real-name blockchain e-commerce platform, CCM v2.0 distinguishes itself by utilizing the automatic value distribution system of the blockchain and sharing the value of the platform to all the participants in the system. Customers are not only shopping online, but also can help improve the platform's technology, supply chain, marketing and customer services.

Compared to the 1.0 version, CCM v2.0 has a wider variety of product categories, easier user interface, more transparent information, more stable operation, higher security level, and faster logistics. Currently, CCM v2.0 adopts "multi-vendor hosted stores + platform self-hosted stores" model, supported by multiple local warehouses in different regions. The platform supports various marketing methods, including point rewards programs, coupon, live webcast, game interaction, and social media sharing. Besides the blockchain-powered features, CCM v2.0 is also fully equipped with the same functions and services that other Chinese leading traditional e-commerce platforms provide.

At the portals of a new age of e-commerce and shared economy model, Chain Cloud Mall focus more about the interests of consumers. The platform pays more attention to product quality and value sharing. Consumers can share the benefits from lower price since products are directly supplied by manufacturers without mark-ups from distributors. CCM's blockchain-powered QRO plan enables CCM to record every event or transaction on a distributed ledger and make the whole process traceable. In the future, all products on CCM will have an unalterable anti-counterfeit code issued by the manufacturers. It can ensure the authenticity of products and directly link manufacturers with their targeted customers as a way of precision marketing.

Based on the characteristics and value consensus of blockchain, CCM transforms the relationship between companies and consumers from traditional selling and buying relationship to a value-sharing relationship. The platform will fairly distribute the benefit of the entire mall to users who engaged in the promotion, development, and consumption based on their contributions to the platform. The members of CCM are not only consumers and entrepreneurs but also participants, promoters and beneficiaries.

"The Chain Cloud Mall is committed to build a business ecosystem that centers on blockchain technology adaption and applications," said Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future Fintech. "In the next few years, CCM will continue to upgrade, QRO anti-counterfeit plan will be further implemented. By then, consumers can easily verify the authenticity of products and earn reward points by scan the QR code attached."

Mr. Xue continues, "CCM will develop through its online and offline member development system, and continuing to increase the gross merchandise volume by enhancing its online marketing system, product configuration, and store promotions. It will also act as a new business platform that provides one-stop support for start-up companies. We are trying to build the CCM into a leading blockchain-based cross-border e-commerce platform in the future, and share the thriving power of blockchain e-commerce with the world."

