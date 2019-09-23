Future Fintech : Current report, items 1.01 and 9.01

8-K 1 f8k091819_futurefintech.htm CURRENT REPORT

September 18, 2019

Future FinTech Group Inc.

Item 1.01 Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 18, 2019, SkyPeople Foods Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands ('SkyPeople Foods') and a wholly owned subsidiary of Future FinTech Group Inc. (the 'Company'), entered into a Share Transfer Agreement (the 'Agreement') with New Continent International Co., Ltd., a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands (the 'Buyer'). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, SkyPeople Foods will sell all of the issued and outstanding shares of HeDeTang Holdings (HK) Ltd. ('HeDeTang HK'), a wholly owned subsidiary of SkyPeople Foods, to the Buyer for a total of RMB 600,000, or approximately US$85,714 (the 'Purchase Price'), which value is primarily derived from HeDeTang HK's wholly-owned subsidiary HeDeJiaChuan Holdings Co., Ltd. and 73.41% owned subsidiary SkyPeople Juice Group Co., Ltd. ('SkyPeople China'). The Purchase Price was based upon the preliminary evaluation of HeDeTang HK and its subsidiaries by Shanxi Delixin Assets Evaluation Co., Ltd.(' Shanxi Delixin') If the final evaluation amount of HeDeTang HK and its subsidiaries by Shanxi Delixin is lower than or no more than 10% higher than the Purchase Price, the Parties agree there will be no change to the Purchase Price. If the final evaluation amount of HeDeTang HK and its subsidiaries by Shanxi Delixin is more than 10% higher than the Purchase Price, the Parties agree the final evaluation amount shall be the final purchase price. The closing of the above mentioned share transfer is subject to the approval by the shareholders of both parties and the approval by the shareholders of the Company.

The Agreement contains customary representations and warranties and pre- and post-closing covenants of each party and customary closing conditions. Breaches of the representations and warranties will be subject to customary indemnification provisions.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Exhibit Title or Description 10.1 Share Transfer Agreement by and between SkyPeople Foods Holdings Limited and New Continent International Co., Ltd. dated September 18, 2019.

Future FinTech Group Inc. Date: September 23, 2019 By: /s/ Yongke Xue Name: Yongke Xue Title: Chief Executive Officer

