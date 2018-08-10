Future Fintech : Hedetang was Recognized as One of China's Top 10 Assured Food Brands

Log in
FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC (FTFT)
08/10/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

XI'AN, China, Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products company, today announced the Company's fruit juice brand, Hedetang, was recognized as one of China's Top 10 Assured Food Brands at 2018 China Food Industry Development Forum in Beijing.

2018 China Food Industry Development Forum is hosted by China Food Newspaper, the only professional newspaper in China's food industry. With "To Realize Food Safety in China with Brand-Oriented Policy" as the theme, government officials, industry experts, and leading companies in the food industry attended this Forum.

"We are excited to see that Hedetang becomes one of China's Top 10 Assured Food Brands. Food safety issues have caused much attention of Chinese consumers and government agencies in recent years and this honor demonstrates our brand has been widely recognized by the market and deeply trusted by the consumers in China. Our customer-focused, quality-first and integrated food safety management system has been proved to be successful given our relentless effort." said Mr. Yongke Xue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: ftft@dgipl.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hedetang-was-recognized-as-one-of-chinas-top-10-assured-food-brands-300695300.html

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
