Future Land Development : ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME
0
11/03/2019 | 05:08am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
Future Land Development Holdings Limited
新城發展控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1030)
ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME
The Board is pleased to announce that, in order to recognize the contribution of Employees and to provide incentives for the Employees to continuously make greater contributions for the Group's long-term growth in the future, the Group will further optimize the remuneration system for the Employees by adjusting the existing remuneration system of integrating salary with the share option schemes to the remuneration system of integrating salary with the Share Award Scheme. Based on the foregoing, the Board resolved to adopt the Share Award Scheme on November 1, 2019.
Accordingly, the Company will entrust the Trustee to purchase existing Shares in the open market based on the overall remuneration incentive plan. The Trustee will hold such Shares on behalf of the relevant Selected Employees on trust, until such Shares are vested with the relevant Selected Employees in accordance with the Scheme Rules. The Board would determine the timing of awards, list of Selected Employees and number of Awarded Shares based on the overall results and performance of the Group and contributions made by the Employees, as part of the overall remuneration system of the Group. The aggregated maximum number of Shares that the Trustee may purchase must not exceed 0.5% of the total share capital in issue of the Company on the Adoption Date.
The Share Award Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme under Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and is a discretionary scheme of the Company. No Shareholders' approval is required to adopt the Share Award Scheme.
1
ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME
The Board is pleased to announce that, in order to recognize the contribution of Employees and to provide incentives for the Employees to continuously make greater contributions for the Group's long-term growth in the future, the Group will further optimize the remuneration system for its employees by adjusting the existing remuneration system of integrating salary with the share option schemes to the remuneration system of integrating salary with the Share Award Scheme. Based on the foregoing, the Board resolved to adopt the Share Award Scheme on November 1, 2019.
Accordingly, the Company will entrust the Trustee to purchase existing Shares in the open market based on the overall remuneration incentive plan. The Trustee will hold such Shares on behalf of the relevant Selected Employees on trust, until such Shares are vested with the relevant Selected Employees in accordance with the Scheme Rules. The Board would determine the timing of awards, list of Selected Employees and number of Awarded Shares based on the overall results and performance of the Group and contributions made by the Employees, as part of the overall remuneration system of the Group. The aggregated maximum number of Shares that the Trustee may purchase must not exceed 0.5% of the total share capital in issue of the Company on the Adoption Date.
A summary of the Scheme Rules is set out below in this announcement.
SUMMARY OF THE SCHEME RULES
Objectives
The objectives of the Share Award Scheme are: (i) to recognize the contribution of Employees and to provide incentives for the Employees to continuously make substantial contributions for the Group's long-term growth in the future; and (ii) to attract and retain talented Employees who may be beneficial to the growth and development of the Group.
Administration
The Share Award Scheme is subject to the administration of the Board in accordance with the Scheme Rules.
Scheme Limit
The aggregated maximum number of Shares that the Trustee may purchase must not exceed 0.5% of the total share capital in issue of the Company on the Adoption Date.
Voting Rights
The Trustee, the Board and the Authorised Representatives shall not exercise any voting rights attached to any Shares held on Trust.
2
Restrictions
The Awarded Shares awarded to a Selected Employee under the Share Award Scheme shall be personal to such Employee and shall not be transferable. Each of the Selected Employees shall not sell, transfer, pledge or create any encumbrance by any means in respect of the unvested Awarded Shares. The Selected Employees are not entitled to any rights attached to the unvested Awarded Shares, including but not limited to any voting right and entitlement to dividends that have accrued prior to the vesting of such Awarded Shares. If any Director or Authorised Representative possesses unpublished inside information in relation to the Company, or where dealings by Directors are prohibited under any code or requirement of the Listing Rules or any applicable laws from time to time, no payment shall be made to the Trustee and no instructions to acquire Shares shall be given to the Trustee under the Share Award Scheme. Further, the Board shall not award any Awarded Shares to any Director during the periods in which dealing in Shares is prohibited pursuant to the Listing Rules or any corresponding code or securities dealing restrictions adopted by the Company.
Operation
Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme, the Board or the Authorised Representatives may from time to time instruct the Trustee to purchase the existing Shares in the open market, and determine, among other things, the timing of awards, list of Selected Employees, number of Awarded Shares, Vesting Dates and conditions of vesting mainly based on the overall results and performance of the Group and contributions made by the Employees.
Unless otherwise determined by the Board at its discretion, the Trustee shall hold Awarded Shares until such Shares are vested in the Selected Employees in accordance with the Scheme Rules.
Vesting and Lapse
Unless otherwise determined by the Board at its discretion, the relevant Awarded Shares held by the Trustee on behalf of the Selected Employees on trust shall not vest in the relevant Selected Employee in the following circumstances:
the Selected Employee ceases to be a Selected Employee for whatever reason; or
other circumstances as provided in the Scheme Rules.
Upon occurrence of any of the above circumstances, any Awarded Shares awarded but have not been vested in the Selected Employee will be returned to the Trust in accordance with the Scheme Rules.
In respect of a Selected Employee who retires at his normal retirement date at any time prior to a Vesting Date, all the Awarded Shares of such Selected Employee shall be deemed to be vested on the day immediately prior to his retirement at his normal retirement date.
Duration and Termination
Unless early terminated by the Board, the Share Award Scheme shall be effective for ten years from the Adoption Date.
3
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
The Share Award Scheme does not constitute a share option scheme under Chapter 17 of the Listing Rules and is a discretionary scheme of the Company. No Shareholders' approval is required to adopt the Share Award Scheme.
DEFINITIONS
"Adoption Date"
November 1, 2019, being the date on which the Board adopted the Share
Award Scheme
"Authorised
authorised representative(s) appointed by the Board by passing ordinary
Representative(s)"
resolutions delegated with authority to give instructions or notices to the
Trustee on all matters in connection with the Share Award Scheme and
other matters in the routine administration of the Trust
"Awarded Shares"
"Board"
"Company"
"Director(s)"
"Employee"
"Group"
"Listing Rules"
"PRC"
"Scheme Rules"
in respect of a Selected Employee, such number of Shares awarded by the Board pursuant to the Scheme Rules
the board of Directors of the Company
Future Land Development Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 23 April 2010 with limited liability whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange
the directors of the Company
an employee of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange
the People's Republic of China
the rules of the Share Award Scheme, as amended from time to time
"Selected Employee(s)" the employee(s) selected by the Board pursuant to the Scheme Rules to participate in the Share Award Scheme
"Share Award Scheme" the share award scheme adopted by the Company on the Adoption Date (in its present or any amended form)
4
"Share(s)"
"Shareholder(s)"
"Stock Exchange"
"Trust"
"Trust Deed"
"Trustee"
ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company with a par value of HK$0.001 each
the holder(s) of the Share(s)
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the trust constituted by the Trust Deed
a trust deed to be entered into between the Company and the Trustee (as restated, supplemented and amended from time to time)
the trustee (who is an independent third party) appointed by the Board to manage the Share Award Scheme, who will hold the Shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Trust Deed for the benefit of the Selected Employees
"Vesting Date" in respect of a Selected Employee, the vesting date on which the Trustee may vest the legal and beneficial ownership of the relevant Awarded Shares (or the relevant portions thereof) in such Selected Employee
By order of the Board
Future Land Development Holdings Limited
WANG Xiaosong
Chairman
The PRC, November 3, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are Mr. Lv Xiaoping, Mr. Qu Dejun and Mr. Lu Zhongming as executive Directors, Mr. Wang Xiaosong and Mr. Zhang Shengman as non-executive Directors and Mr. Chen Huakang, Mr. Zhu Zengjin and Mr. Zhong Wei as independent non-executive Directors.
Future Land Development Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2019 10:07:01 UTC