Future Land Development : ADOPTION OF SHARE AWARD SCHEME

Restrictions

The Awarded Shares awarded to a Selected Employee under the Share Award Scheme shall be personal to such Employee and shall not be transferable. Each of the Selected Employees shall not sell, transfer, pledge or create any encumbrance by any means in respect of the unvested Awarded Shares. The Selected Employees are not entitled to any rights attached to the unvested Awarded Shares, including but not limited to any voting right and entitlement to dividends that have accrued prior to the vesting of such Awarded Shares. If any Director or Authorised Representative possesses unpublished inside information in relation to the Company, or where dealings by Directors are prohibited under any code or requirement of the Listing Rules or any applicable laws from time to time, no payment shall be made to the Trustee and no instructions to acquire Shares shall be given to the Trustee under the Share Award Scheme. Further, the Board shall not award any Awarded Shares to any Director during the periods in which dealing in Shares is prohibited pursuant to the Listing Rules or any corresponding code or securities dealing restrictions adopted by the Company.

Operation

Pursuant to the Share Award Scheme, the Board or the Authorised Representatives may from time to time instruct the Trustee to purchase the existing Shares in the open market, and determine, among other things, the timing of awards, list of Selected Employees, number of Awarded Shares, Vesting Dates and conditions of vesting mainly based on the overall results and performance of the Group and contributions made by the Employees.

Unless otherwise determined by the Board at its discretion, the Trustee shall hold Awarded Shares until such Shares are vested in the Selected Employees in accordance with the Scheme Rules.

Vesting and Lapse

Unless otherwise determined by the Board at its discretion, the relevant Awarded Shares held by the Trustee on behalf of the Selected Employees on trust shall not vest in the relevant Selected Employee in the following circumstances:

the Selected Employee ceases to be a Selected Employee for whatever reason; or other circumstances as provided in the Scheme Rules.

Upon occurrence of any of the above circumstances, any Awarded Shares awarded but have not been vested in the Selected Employee will be returned to the Trust in accordance with the Scheme Rules.

In respect of a Selected Employee who retires at his normal retirement date at any time prior to a Vesting Date, all the Awarded Shares of such Selected Employee shall be deemed to be vested on the day immediately prior to his retirement at his normal retirement date.

Duration and Termination

Unless early terminated by the Board, the Share Award Scheme shall be effective for ten years from the Adoption Date.