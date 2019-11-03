Future Land Development : GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Future Land Development Holdings Limited

新城發展控股有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1030)

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

The Board hereby announces that the Company has on November 1, 2019 granted 15,075,000 Share Options under the Share Options Scheme to the Grantees, subject to the fulfillment of the Vesting Conditions of the Share Options.

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 17.06A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Future Land Development Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that on November 1, 2019, it has resolved to grant a total of 15,075,000 share options (the "Share Options") to two executive Directors, one non-executive Director and 23 employees of the Company (the "Grantees") to subscribe for 15,075,000 shares of HK$0.001 each (the "Shares") in the share capital of the Company (representing approximately 0.26% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement), under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on November 6, 2012, subject to the fulfillment of the vesting conditions of the Share Options as set out in the relevant offer letter (the "Vesting Conditions of the Share Options").