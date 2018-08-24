Future : AV-iQ Adds to Search-ability with Dante and SDVoE

AV-iQ, the industry's most comprehensive pro-AV resource, has added to their site the ability to search for products by Dante enabled products as well as products that utilize SDVoE technology. These products will be identifiable by their Dante Spoken Here logo and SDVoE Alliance logo. With nearly 400,000 products on the AV-iQ.com site, adding enhanced searches like this will make it easier for the over 850,000 visitors per year to find the products they need to purchase or place in their installation projects.

'We are thrilled to work with Audinate and SDVoE in order to highlight their products and add benefit to our users that need to find products with these attributes,' said Mark Loftus, General Manager at AV-iQ. 'Partnerships like this allow us to continue to be the industry's one-stop resource for detailed product research, as well as a connection platform for manufacturers and integrators.'

As a business that was part of AVIXA for 14 years, AV-iQ has consistently served the pro-AV industry as a portal for finding products and connecting to businesses in the industry. In 2017, AV-iQ added a number of Residential AV categories and products, as well as additional Production and Video products and categories in 2018. Today, AV-iQ serves the type of audiences found at InfoComm, CEDIA and NAB with a wide array of product lines to enable visitors to connect with the latest technology.

'Adding our branding to the AV-iQ products provides an exceptional opportunity for us to build awareness in the industry,' said SDVoE President, Justin Kennington. 'As valued market resource for nearly 20 years, we felt it was important for products built on the SDVoE platform to be identified in this database for the benefit of the industry.'

'We've been building an impressive list of over 1,600 products that use our Dante technology and feel that this is a natural fit to partner with AV-iQ. We're excited about the opportunity to have their users filter their searches based on Dante enabled technology to enhance their user experience with the database,' said Audinate SVP of Marketing, Joshua Rush.

About Audinate Group Limited

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) was founded with a vision to revolutionize professional and commercial audio for the 21st century. Audinate's award winning Dante audio over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue audio cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading audio partners around the world. The company's ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8. For more information, visit

About the SDVoE Alliance

SDVoE is an initialism for 'Software Defined Video over Ethernet'. The SDVoE Alliance is a nonprofit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. The alliance participates in tradeshows and conferences, publishes white papers and case studies and promotes SDVoE technology, and solutions based on the technology, to system integrators, designers and consultants. Training and installer certification are also part of the mandate. The SDVoE Alliance founding members are Aquantia, Christie Digital, NETGEAR, Semtech, Sony and ZeeVee. All interested parties are invited to join the alliance and work toward its goals. For more information, visit sdvoe.org and follow us on Twitter @SDVoE.

For more information on AV-iQ sponsorships, contact sales@av-iq.com.