Future : Home Interest brands soar under Future leadership

It's been an amazing year at Future across our entire portfolio, but we want to take a moment to spotlight our Home Interest division.

We've seen fantastic magazine sales in Home Interest, with Period Living enjoying a 6% increase in sales and Real Homes enjoying 1% increase. In addition to growing its print audience, the Real Homes website has achieved spectacular growth over the last 12 months. It now boasts over 450,000 unique users and more than 800,000 page views each month, making it one of the UK's fastest-growing online homes brands. In even more exciting news, Real Homes will be launching its own online series in April, hosted by Laura Crombie.

Capping this growth story is the successful launch of Future's South East Homebuilding & Renovating Show in Farnborough this January. Becoming the eighth of Future's market-leading and hugely successful exhibitions for self-builders and renovators, the South East Homebuilding & Renovating Show exceeded all audience expectations, pulling in 9,723 high-value visitors across two days at the Farnborough International Exhibition Centre.

In response to these fantastic results, Brand Director of Home Interest, Paul Newman, says:

'These is genuinely excellent news in tough trading conditions. Results that our competitors, most of whom are significantly down year-on-year, will examine with envy. So it's a huge congratulations to the magazine teams involved and an equally big thank you to the digital, marketing and events teams, who have been so supportive in helping to market our magazine brands online and at our events.'

You can read more about our Home Interest brands here.