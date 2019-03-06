Log in
Future : James Brown appointed as Editor-in-Chief of football brand FourFourTwo

03/06/2019 | 12:47pm EST

At Future, we pride ourselves on the incredibly talented people who lead our iconic brands. This is why we're delighted to announce the appointment of James Brown as Editor-in-Chief of FourFourTwo, the world's leading football magazine and website.

James was the launch editor of Loaded magazine, former editor of GQ and Jack, and has won various Editor and Magazine of the Year awards. At Future he will have full responsibility for the FourFourTwo brand across print and digital. James' expertise in producing great content is matched by his passion for football culture, making him a perfect candidate for this role.

On returning to a full-time editing role for the first time in almost 20 years James says,

'I love football and I love magazines. Four Four Two is the biggest football magazine in the world and I've been reading it since it started. It has a very dedicated and passionate team writing some excellent stories, and it is a major player in the world of football media. My recent 5aside memoir Above Head Height was an Amazon football best seller and I've been broadcasting a lot for talkSPORT over the last five years so it's a world I know well.

For the last decade I've been working with leading brands and ad agencies on digital content campaigns but in 2017 I helped launch The New European newspaper, commissioning over 250 stories for him, and that reignited my love of print, features, headlines and covers. Since then I've been thinking about editing a magazine again but didn't think there'd be one out there for me. So I was really pleased when this opportunity came up and delighted when they appointed me. The Leeds United coverage in the magazine is about to go through the roof.'

James joins FourFourTwo on 11th March and will be actively involved in planning celebrations around FourFourTwo's 25th anniversary later in the year.

