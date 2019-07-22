Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Future plc    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Future : NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future US, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets, has announced its 2019 selections for NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards.

(PRNewsfoto/Future plc)

Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City.

"NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change," said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon. "As television evolves into a personalized video delivery model, businesses are transforming. This is a new Golden Age of media and we're proud to recognize some of the individuals whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."

This year's honorees include:

  1. Daniel Alvarez, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations
  2. Matthew Barnes, Disney Advertising Sales
  3. Leonardo Bittan, HBO Latin America
  4. Sebastian Burkhardt, Keshet International
  5. Josh Clarke, Viacom
  6. Jessica Daigle, TEGNA
  7. Yoel Flohr, AMC Networks
  8. Abe Geiger, Hudson MX
  9. Ryan Gould, WarnerMedia
  10. Ross Habif, A+E Networks
  11. Evan Hills, Dstillery
  12. Keith P. Hopkins, Nexstar Media
  13. Terry Hurlbutt, ABC News
  14. Sarah Jensen, Crown Media Family Networks
  15. J-T Ladt, Fuse Media
  16. Alison Levin, Roku
  17. Erin Lim, E! Entertainment
  18. Andrea Lipstein, Nielsen
  19. Lauren Lumsden, Condé Nast Entertainment
  20. Katie Maloney, CAA
  21. Joseph Markowski, DAZN
  22. Osvaldo "Ozzie" Martinez, Telemundo Station Group
  23. Allison Martucci, Google
  24. Benjamin Maughan, TiVo
  25. Andrew McCollum, Philo
  26. Tom McLoughlin, NY Interconnect
  27. Roy Meyeringh, beIN SPORTS
  28. Stefanie Meyers, STARZ
  29. Kimberli O'Meara, INSP
  30. Samira Panah Bakhtiar, Amazon Web Services
  31. Kristi Salmon, Mediacom Communications Corporation
  32. Austin Scott, Freewheel, A Comcast Company
  33. Elisa Segovia, Univision
  34. Sandra Smith, FOX News Channel
  35. Andre Swanston, Tru Optik
  36. Dana Ucciferri, Bloomberg
  37. Lindsay Van Kirk, Xandr
  38. Shawn Witt, Leftfield Pictures
  39. Tristan Zimmerman, Debmar-Mercury
  40. Kate Zuckerman, CBS News

Mr. Gannon added, "We hope many others from the industry will join us for a special evening of celebration, cocktails and dancing."

For information about the awards and event, contact Kelly Boon at Kelly.Boon@futurenet.com. Visit our website to learn more about the honorees.

About Future:

Future plc is an international media group and leading digital publisher, listed on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: FUTR). The Group operates two separately managed brand-led divisions: Media and Magazine. The Group has a reach of 100m+ globally, including 62m online users and 63m social media reach.

The Magazine division is brand-led. It has over 100 market-leading publications, with 10 key titles.

The Media division focuses on being at the forefront of digital innovation, in particular the high growth technology and games markets, with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising. It has a number of leading brands including TechRadar, PC Gamer, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Generate, The Homebuilding and Renovating Show and Golden Joysticks Awards.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nyc-television-week-40-under-40-event-to-showcase-media-innovators-300888785.html

SOURCE Future US, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUTURE PLC
02:07pFUTURE : NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators
PR
07/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits over nine-month high as Sino-U.S. trade te..
RE
07/01FUTURE : Update on current trading and Board change
PU
05/23FUTURE : How It Works magazine is a hit at the Science Museum
PU
05/14FUTURE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
05/14ANNOUNCEMENT : PC Gaming Show 2019 First Participants Revealed
PR
05/02FUTURE : photography magazine N-Photo gets a striking new design!
PU
04/12FUTURE : Notice of Results
PU
04/01FUTURE : Transfer to a Premium Listing
PU
03/27FUTURE : Home Interest brands soar under Future leadership
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group