Future : NYC Television Week 40 Under 40 Event to Showcase Media Innovators

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future US, the leading information and event producer for professional communications, entertainment and education technology markets, has announced its 2019 selections for NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards.

Honorees will be recognized on the evening of October 30th, 2019 at 230 Fifth Penthouse in New York City.

"NYC Television Week's 40 Under 40 Awards recognize the media innovators who are redefining the media landscape in an age of change," said Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News VP and Global Editor-in-Chief, Bill Gannon. "As television evolves into a personalized video delivery model, businesses are transforming. This is a new Golden Age of media and we're proud to recognize some of the individuals whose vision and hard work are having a profound impact."

This year's honorees include:

Daniel Alvarez , NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations Matthew Barnes , Disney Advertising Sales Leonardo Bittan , HBO Latin America Sebastian Burkhardt , Keshet International Josh Clarke , Viacom Jessica Daigle , TEGNA Yoel Flohr , AMC Networks Abe Geiger , Hudson MX Ryan Gould , WarnerMedia Ross Habif , A+E Networks Evan Hills , Dstillery Keith P. Hopkins , Nexstar Media Terry Hurlbutt , ABC News Sarah Jensen , Crown Media Family Networks J-T Ladt, Fuse Media Alison Levin , Roku Erin Lim , E! Entertainment Andrea Lipstein , Nielsen Lauren Lumsden , Condé Nast Entertainment Katie Maloney , CAA Joseph Markowski , DAZN Osvaldo "Ozzie" Martinez, Telemundo Station Group Allison Martucci , Google Benjamin Maughan , TiVo Andrew McCollum , Philo Tom McLoughlin , NY Interconnect Roy Meyeringh , beIN SPORTS Stefanie Meyers , STARZ Kimberli O'Meara , INSP Samira Panah Bakhtiar , Amazon Web Services Kristi Salmon , Mediacom Communications Corporation Austin Scott , Freewheel, A Comcast Company Elisa Segovia , Univision Sandra Smith , FOX News Channel Andre Swanston , Tru Optik Dana Ucciferri , Bloomberg Lindsay Van Kirk , Xandr Shawn Witt , Leftfield Pictures Tristan Zimmerman , Debmar-Mercury Kate Zuckerman , CBS News

Mr. Gannon added, "We hope many others from the industry will join us for a special evening of celebration, cocktails and dancing."

For information about the awards and event, contact Kelly Boon at Kelly.Boon@futurenet.com . Visit our website to learn more about the honorees.

