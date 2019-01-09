Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Future plc    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC (FUTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/09 08:02:59 am
510 GBp   +4.51%
2018FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
2017FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
2017FUTURE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Future : Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:44am EST

Future plc

8 January 2019

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Future plc, is pleased to announce that copies of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 were mailed to shareholders on 21 December 2018. An electronic copy is available on the Company's website, www.futureplc.com.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the Annual Report 2018 may be obtained from the Company at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA (contact: investor.relations@futurenet.com).

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 107 to 111 of the Annual Report 2018.

The AGM will be held at Future's London office, 1-10 Praed Mews, London W2 1QY at 10.30am on 7 February 2019.

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUTURE PLC
07:44aFUTURE : Notice of AGM
PU
2018FUTURE : buys toys, clothing and school supplies for underprivileged children
PU
2018FUTURE : Sees Continued Increase in Black Friday Shopping Behaviours
PU
2018FUTURE : Final Results
PU
2018FUTURE : Additional Listing REPLACEMENT
PU
2018FUTURE : Block Listing Application
PU
2018FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
2018FUTURE : Don't Miss The Golden Joystick Awards Presented with AMD Live from 3pm ..
AQ
2018FUTURE : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
2018FUTURE : wins ‘Best Content Strategy' award at CJU awards
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 175 M
EBIT 2019 28,7 M
Net income 2019 7,45 M
Debt 2019 0,15 M
Yield 2019 0,18%
P/E ratio 2019 55,77
P/E ratio 2020 35,36
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
Capitalization 399 M
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Chairman
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Hugo Drayton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC2.09%509
INFORMA PLC1.59%10 208
PEARSON7.10%9 999
SCHIBSTED8.52%8 175
NEWS CORP7.14%7 050
AXEL SPRINGER SE3.79%6 262
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.