Future : Notice of AGM

Future plc

8 January 2019

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Future plc, is pleased to announce that copies of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2018 were mailed to shareholders on 21 December 2018. An electronic copy is available on the Company's website, www.futureplc.com.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the Annual Report 2018 may be obtained from the Company at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath, BA1 1UA (contact: investor.relations@futurenet.com).

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out on pages 107 to 111 of the Annual Report 2018.

The AGM will be held at Future's London office, 1-10 Praed Mews, London W2 1QY at 10.30am on 7 February 2019.