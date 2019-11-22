Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Future plc    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 11/22 11:30:00 am
1411 GBp   -0.77%
12:27pFUTURE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/12FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
11/05FUTURE : Publication of Circular
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Future : PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 12:27pm EST

22 November 2019

Future plc

PDMR Shareholding

Future plc ('the Company') announces that further to the 'PDMR Shareholding' statement published on 15 November 2019, the relevant third party investment manager has reversed the erroneous trade and restored Zillah Byng-Thorne's holdings in Future plc to the position immediately before the sale on 1 October 2018.

As of the date of this announcement, Zillah Byng-Thorne's beneficial holding in Future plc is 248,674 Ordinary shares of 15p each.

Enquiries:

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Kay Larsen, Chantal Woolcock, Adrian Duffield

Timothy Maw

Company Secretary

(Responsible for releasing this announcement)

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 17:26:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUTURE PLC
12:27pFUTURE : PDMR Shareholding
PU
11/12FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
11/05FUTURE : Publication of Circular
PU
10/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade fears, Shell earnings knock 1% off FTSE
RE
10/31FUTURE : Result of Placing
PU
10/30FUTURE : Acquisition
PU
10/30FUTURE : Proposed Placing of New Ordinary Shares
PU
10/11FUTURE : Accelerates Mobile Nations earnout payment
PU
10/09FUTURE : Notice of Results
PU
09/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Strong sterling knocks FTSE 100 despite trade lull
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 309 M
EBIT 2020 69,8 M
Net income 2020 32,7 M
Debt 2020 74,6 M
Yield 2020 0,09%
P/E ratio 2020 43,1x
P/E ratio 2021 31,6x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
EV / Sales2021 4,10x
Capitalization 1 329 M
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1 826,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 422,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Maddick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Chairman
Claire MacLellan Chief Operating Officer
Jason MacLellan Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC197.49%1 715
INFORMA PLC22.56%12 480
AXEL SPRINGER SE28.39%7 570
NEWS CORPORATION10.75%7 462
SCHIBSTED12.81%6 468
PEARSON PLC-31.80%6 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group