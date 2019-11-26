Future : Proposed placing in Future plc

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (THE 'ANNOUNCEMENT') AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS RESTRICTED, AND IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

26 November 2019

PROPOSED PLACING OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY 3.1 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN FUTUREplc(THE 'COMPANY' OR 'Future')

On 26 November 2019 nil-cost options over 3.1 million ordinary shares of 15 pence each in Future plc (the 'Ordinary Shares') which had been granted to the senior management team of the Company under The Future plc Performance Share Plan in November 2016 and February 2017 (the 'Options') which had vested on 23 November 2019, were exercised.

Following exercise of the Options, certain members of the senior management team and certain other senior managers and employees who had left with 'good leaver' status (together, the 'Sellers') announce their intention to sell up to approximately 3.1 million Ordinary Shares in Future (the 'Placing Shares') through RBC cees Trustee Limited, in its capacity as trustee of The Future plc Employment Benefit Trust (the 'EBT').

Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer, and Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial Officer, intend to sell up to approximately 1.0 million shares and 0.55 million shares respectively, in part to satisfy certain tax obligations and other costs associated with the vesting of the options. The other Sellers, comprising 17 individuals employed or previously employed by Future, intend to sell up to approximately 1.5 million shares in aggregate.

The Placing Shares represent, in aggregate, approximately 3.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the 'Placing'), which will be launched immediately following this announcement. Numis Securities Limited ('Numis Securities' or 'Numis') and NplusOne Singer Capital Markets Limited ('N+1 Singer') are acting as joint bookrunners (the 'Joint Bookrunners') in connection with the Placing.

Following the Placing, Zillah Byng-Thorne and Penny Ladkin-Brand do not intend to sell any further shares in the next 90 days.

The final number of Placing Shares to be placed and the price at which the Placing Shares are to be placed will be agreed by the Joint Bookrunners and the Sellers at the close of the bookbuild process, and the results of the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable thereafter. The timings for the close of the bookbuild process are at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners.

The EBT has entered into a block trade agreement with Numis and N+1 Singer to act as Joint Bookrunners.

The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Placing except that the Sellers have directed that an amount from the proceeds of the Placing equal to income tax and employee National Insurance contributions arising on the exercise of the Options are paid to the Company for the purposes of accounting to HM Revenue & Customs.

Contacts / Enquiries

Numis

Nick Westlake / Mark Lander / Hugo Rubinstein / Will Baunton 0207 260 1000

N+1 Singer

Mark Taylor / Tom Salvesen / Justin McKeegan 020 7496 3000

