Future : Result of Placing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDICES) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ('MAR').

31 October 2019

Future plc

Results of placing

Future plc (LSE: FUTR, 'Future', 'the Group'), the global platform for specialist media, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the placing announced yesterday (the 'Placing').

A total of 8,184,906 new ordinary shares in the Company (the 'Placing Shares') have been placed by Numis Securities Limited ('Numis Securities' or 'Numis') and Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited ('N+1 Singer') (together, the 'Joint Bookrunners') at a price of 1,275 pence per Placing Share, with existing and new institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of approximately £104.4 million. The placing price of 1,275 pence per Placing Share represents a discount of 6.25% to the closing price on 30 October 2019 (being the latest closing price prior to this announcement). The Placing Shares represent approximately 9.6% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company prior to the Placing.

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for admission of the Placing Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to London Stock Exchange plc for admission to trading of the Placing Shares on its main market for listed securities (together, 'Admission') and Admission is expected to take place at or around 8.00 a.m. on 4 November 2019 (or such later date as may be agreed between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners) and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at the same time.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of Future. This includes the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared or paid in respect of such Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares. The Placing Shares will be entitled to the final dividend for the financial year ended 30 September 2019.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 93,572,861 ordinary shares of 15 pence each. The Company holds no ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, following this issue, the total number of issued shares with voting rights in the Company is currently 93,572,861.

The figure of 93,572,861 ordinary shares should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smaller related party transactions

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc ('Canaccord') and Invesco Asset Management Limited ('Invesco') have been substantial shareholders in the Company within the 12 months prior to the announcement for the purposes of chapter 11 of the Listing Rules. They are therefore each considered to be a related party for the purposes of chapter 11 of the Listing Rules. Canaccord has subscribed for 538,661 Placing Shares in the Placing, equating to £6.9m and Invesco has subscribed for 400,000 Placing Shares in the Placing, equating to £5.1m. Under Listing Rule 11.1.10 R, the participations in the Placing by Canaccord and Invesco constitute 'smaller' related party transactions and as such do not require the approval of independent ordinary shareholders of the Company. The transactions fall within Listing Rule 11.1.10R (smaller related party transactions) and this announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 11.1.10R(2)(c).

Enquiries

Future plc 01225 442244 Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial Officer Numis Securities (Sponsor, Financial Adviser and Joint Bookrunner) 020 7260 1000 Nick Westlake, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein N+1 Singer (Joint Bookrunner) 020 7496 3000 Mark Taylor, Tom Salvesen, Justin McKeegan Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2020 Kay Larsen, Chantal Woolcock

Terms used but not defined in the Announcement have the same meaning as used in the announcement of the launch of the Placing made by the Company on 30 October 2019.

