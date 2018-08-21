Future : Results of Rights Issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

21 August 2018



Future plc

Results of Rights Issue

Future plc ('Future' or the 'Company') today announces that the 3 for 4 Rights Issue at 303 pence per New Ordinary Share announced on 18 July 2018 closed for acceptances at 11.00 a.m. (London time) on 20 August 2018. The Company received valid acceptances in respect of 31,809,864 New Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 91.2 per cent of the total number of New Ordinary Shares offered to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the fully underwritten Rights Issue.

It is expected that the New Ordinary Shares will commence trading, fully paid, on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities at 8.00 a.m. today, 21 August 2018.

It is also expected that the New Ordinary Shares in uncertificated form will be credited to

CREST accounts as soon as practicable after 8.00 a.m. on 21 August 2018 and that definitive share certificates in respect of the New Ordinary Shares in certificated form will be despatched to Qualifying Shareholders by no later than 28 August 2018.

In accordance with their obligations under the Underwriting Agreement, Numis Securities Limited ('Numis') and Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited ('N+1 Singer') will use reasonable endeavours to procure, by no later than 5.00 p.m. on 23 August 2018, subscribers for the remaining 3,070,908 New Ordinary Shares not taken up in the Rights Issue, failing which Numis and N+1 Singer have agreed to subscribe, on a several basis, for any remaining New Ordinary Shares.

The net proceeds from the placing of such New Ordinary Shares (after the deduction of the Issue Price of 303 pence per New Ordinary Share and the expenses of procuring subscribers including any applicable brokerage and commissions and amounts in respect of VAT), if any, will be paid (without interest) to Qualifying Shareholders that have not taken up their entitlements pro rata to their lapsed provisional allotments, save that individual amounts of less than £5.00will not be paid to such persons, but will be paid to the Company. Cheques and credits to CREST accounts in respect of any amounts payable to Qualifying Shareholders are expected to be despatched by no later than 28 August 2018.

A further announcement as to the number of New Ordinary Shares for which subscribers have been procured will be made in due course.

Except where the context requires otherwise, defined terms herein shall have the meanings given to them in the Prospectus published by the Company on 18 July 2018.

Enquiries:

Future plc via Instinctif Partners Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial Officer Dom Del Mar, Investor Relations Numis Securities Limited (Financial Adviser, Joint Bookrunner

and Joint Broker to Future) 020 7260 1000 Nick Westlake, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein, Toby Adcock Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Bookrunner

and Joint Broker to Future) 020 7496 3000 Mark Taylor, James White Instinctif Partners 020 7457 2077 Kay Larsen, Chris Birt

