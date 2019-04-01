Future : Transfer to a Premium Listing

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING HEREIN FORMS THE BASIS FOR ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY NOR SHALL IT FORM THE BASIS FOR ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER.

1 April 2019

Future plc

Transfer to a Premium Listing

Future plc is pleased to announce the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from a Standard Listing (shares) to a Premium Listing (commercial company) on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with Listing Rule 5.4A of the Listing Rules (the ' Transfer '). The Transfer will take effect at 8.00 a.m. today.

