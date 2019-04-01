Log in
FUTURE PLC (FUTR)

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/29 12:35:21 pm
754 GBp   -0.79%
02:22aFUTURE : Transfer to a Premium Listing
PU
03/27FUTURE : Home Interest brands soar under Future leadership
PU
03/06FUTURE : James Brown appointed as Editor-in-Chief of football brand FourFourTwo
PU
Future : Transfer to a Premium Listing

04/01/2019 | 02:22am EDT

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR PROSPECTUS EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING HEREIN FORMS THE BASIS FOR ANY OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SHARES OR OTHER SECURITIES IN THE COMPANY NOR SHALL IT FORM THE BASIS FOR ANY CONTRACT OR COMMITMENT WHATSOEVER.

1 April 2019

Future plc

Transfer to a Premium Listing

Future plc is pleased to announce the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from a Standard Listing (shares) to a Premium Listing (commercial company) on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with Listing Rule 5.4A of the Listing Rules (the 'Transfer'). The Transfer will take effect at 8.00 a.m. today.

Enquiries:

Future plc

via Instinctif Partners

Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer

Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial Officer

Numis Securities Limited (Sole Sponsor and Joint Broker to Future)

020 7260 1000

Nick Westlake, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein

Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker to Future)

020 7496 3000

Mark Taylor, James White

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2077

Kay Larsen, Chantal Woolcock

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 06:21:18 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 187 M
EBIT 2019 38,7 M
Net income 2019 12,1 M
Debt 2019 37,4 M
Yield 2019 0,09%
P/E ratio 2019 54,64
P/E ratio 2020 34,27
EV / Sales 2019 3,50x
EV / Sales 2020 3,24x
Capitalization 617 M
Managers
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Chairman
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Hugo Drayton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC57.74%805
INFORMA PLC18.09%12 151
SCHIBSTED16.76%8 919
PEARSON-10.89%8 523
NEWS CORP9.60%7 287
AXEL SPRINGER SE-6.76%5 572
