Future : Transfer to a Premium Listing

1 April 2019
Future plc
Transfer to a Premium Listing
Future plc is pleased to announce the approval by the Financial Conduct Authority of the transfer of the listing category of all of its ordinary shares from a Standard Listing (shares) to a Premium Listing (commercial company) on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority in accordance with Listing Rule 5.4A of the Listing Rules (the 'Transfer'). The Transfer will take effect at 8.00 a.m. today.
Enquiries:
Future plc
via Instinctif Partners
Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer
Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial Officer
Numis Securities Limited (Sole Sponsor and Joint Broker to Future)
020 7260 1000
Nick Westlake, Mark Lander, Hugo Rubinstein
Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker to Future)
020 7496 3000
Mark Taylor, James White
Instinctif Partners
020 7457 2077
Kay Larsen, Chantal Woolcock
