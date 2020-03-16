Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Future plc    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/16 04:12:51 am
869.5 GBp   -6.51%
03:32aFUTURE : Update on CMA findings on acquisition of TI Media
PU
03/10FUTURE : Update on impact of Covid-19
PU
03/06FUTURE : announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Future : Update on CMA findings on acquisition of TI Media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 03:32am EDT

16 March 2020

Future plc

Update on CMA findings on acquisition of TI Media

Future plc (LSE: FUTR; 'the Group'), the global platform for specialist media, today announces an update on the acquisition of TI Media. The Group announced the proposed acquisition of TI Media on 30 October 2019, with the completion of the deal conditional upon clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA').

The CMA investigation has found that the purchase of TI Media does not raise competition concerns, subject to the sale of three closely competing products.

After completing its initial Phase 1 investigation, the CMA found that the two businesses compete closely in photography and football magazines and technology websites. The relevant titles that TI Media own in these spaces are WorldSoccer, Amateur Photographerand the technology website Trustedreviews.com.

Future is in discussion with the CMA on the potential remedies to be offered to mitigate these competition issues with a view to agreeing a basis on which it can close the transaction as soon as practicable.

Future will provide an update on completion of the TI Media acquisition in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014. The person responsible for making this announcement on behalf of Future is Timothy Maw, Company Secretary.

Enquiries:

Future plc

01225 442244

Zillah Byng-Thorne, Chief Executive Officer

Penny Ladkin-Brand, Chief Financial Officer

Instinctif Partners

020 7457 2020

Kay Larsen, Chantal Woolcock, Hannah Campbell

About Future

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams.

The Media division is high-growth with three complementary revenue streams: eCommerce, events and digital advertising including advertising within newsletters. It operates in a number of sectors including technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B and its brands include TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Android Central, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware.

The Magazine division focuses on publishing specialist content, with over 75 publications and over 568 bookazines published per year, totalling global circulation of 1.5 million. The Magazine portfolio spans technology, games and entertainment, music, creative and photography, hobbies, home interest and B2B. Its titles include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FUTURE PLC
03:32aFUTURE : Update on CMA findings on acquisition of TI Media
PU
03/10FUTURE : Update on impact of Covid-19
PU
03/06FUTURE : announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan
PU
02/11FUTURE : EBT share purchase
PU
02/06FUTURE : Capital Markets Day
PU
02/06FUTURE : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
02/03LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 bounces back from seven-week low, Rynair advanc..
RE
02/03FUTURE : Trading update
PU
01/16FUTURE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/06FUTURE : EBT Share Purchase
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 340 M
EBIT 2020 80,0 M
Net income 2020 42,5 M
Debt 2020 77,0 M
Yield 2020 0,15%
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,88x
EV / Sales2021 2,01x
Capitalization 902 M
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 872,67  GBp
Last Close Price 930,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 125%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 78,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Non-Executive Chairman
Claire MacLellan Chief Operating Officer
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Jason MacLellan Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC-35.86%1 119
INFORMA PLC-40.86%7 869
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.16%7 516
NEWS CORPORATION-25.95%6 190
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY3.08%5 518
PEARSON PLC-17.11%4 970
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group