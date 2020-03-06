Future : announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan

Future Plc, the global platform for specialist media, announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan on 23rd March. Metal Hammer, the world's biggest heavy metal music brand will now be available for the first time in the Japanese Language.

Launched in 1983, Metal Hammer quickly became the greatest and most respected heavy metal publication on the planet. With millions of followers around the world, Metal Hammer has always been at the forefront of metal journalism, giving readers access to the biggest names in the industry as well as supporting up-and-coming artists that take the world by storm.

For further details, please click here.