FUTURE PLC    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC

(FUTR)
03/06 11:30:00 am
1018 GBp   -8.62%
12:33pFUTURE : announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan
PU
02/11FUTURE : EBT share purchase
PU
02/06FUTURE : Capital Markets Day
PU
Future : announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan

03/06/2020 | 12:33pm EST

Future Plc, the global platform for specialist media, announces the launch of Metal Hammer Japan on 23rd March. Metal Hammer, the world's biggest heavy metal music brand will now be available for the first time in the Japanese Language.

Launched in 1983, Metal Hammer quickly became the greatest and most respected heavy metal publication on the planet. With millions of followers around the world, Metal Hammer has always been at the forefront of metal journalism, giving readers access to the biggest names in the industry as well as supporting up-and-coming artists that take the world by storm.

For further details, please click here.

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 17:32:05 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 340 M
EBIT 2020 80,0 M
Net income 2020 41,3 M
Debt 2020 76,9 M
Yield 2020 0,13%
P/E ratio 2020 26,7x
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,40x
EV / Sales2021 2,42x
Capitalization 1 080 M
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 872,67  GBp
Last Close Price 1 114,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 87,8%
Spread / Average Target 68,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Non-Executive Chairman
Claire MacLellan Chief Operating Officer
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Jason MacLellan Senior VP-Operations & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC-23.17%1 396
INFORMA PLC-27.82%10 005
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.24%7 597
NEWS CORPORATION-21.71%6 567
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY18.68%6 218
SCHIBSTED-6.18%6 115
