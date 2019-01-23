Future : celebrates its Living Wage anniversary in the UK

This week Future celebrates its one-year anniversary of becoming an accredited Living Wage employer in the UK!
The Living Wage is an hourly rate that's set independently and updated annually, based on the real cost of living in the UK. We're extremely proud of being a member because it means that every member of staff in Bath, Bournemouth, Bromsgrove and London is paid fairly.
Here are some facts about paying the Living Wage:
-
Future pays staff in London £10.55 an hour and £9.00 an hour in the rest of the UK
-
While every UK employer is legally obliged to pay the minimum wage, paying the Living Wage is voluntary
-
The Living Wage is calculated based on what people actually need in order to buy food, pay their bills and support their families
-
Future is just one of 5000 businesses in the UK to pay the Living Wage
We believe our staff deserve the Living Wage because of the hard work they put in every single day. Without them, Future wouldn't be the huge success story it is today.
For more information about paying the Living Wage, visit www.livingwage.org.uk
