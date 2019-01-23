Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Future plc    FUTR   GB00BYZN9041

FUTURE PLC (FUTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/23 08:27:00 am
513 GBp   +0.20%
2018FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
2017FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
2017FUTURE PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Future : celebrates its Living Wage anniversary in the UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:04am EST

This week Future celebrates its one-year anniversary of becoming an accredited Living Wage employer in the UK!

The Living Wage is an hourly rate that's set independently and updated annually, based on the real cost of living in the UK. We're extremely proud of being a member because it means that every member of staff in Bath, Bournemouth, Bromsgrove and London is paid fairly.

Here are some facts about paying the Living Wage:

  • Future pays staff in London £10.55 an hour and £9.00 an hour in the rest of the UK
  • While every UK employer is legally obliged to pay the minimum wage, paying the Living Wage is voluntary
  • The Living Wage is calculated based on what people actually need in order to buy food, pay their bills and support their families
  • Future is just one of 5000 businesses in the UK to pay the Living Wage

We believe our staff deserve the Living Wage because of the hard work they put in every single day. Without them, Future wouldn't be the huge success story it is today.

For more information about paying the Living Wage, visit www.livingwage.org.uk

Disclaimer

Future plc published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 13:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUTURE PLC
08:04aFUTURE : celebrates its Living Wage anniversary in the UK
PU
01/17FUTURE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/09FUTURE : Notice of AGM
PU
2018FUTURE : buys toys, clothing and school supplies for underprivileged children
PU
2018FUTURE : Sees Continued Increase in Black Friday Shopping Behaviours
PU
2018FUTURE : Final Results
PU
2018FUTURE : Additional Listing REPLACEMENT
PU
2018FUTURE : Block Listing Application
PU
2018FUTURE PLC : annual earnings release
2018FUTURE : Don't Miss The Golden Joystick Awards Presented with AMD Live from 3pm ..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 173 M
EBIT 2019 28,7 M
Net income 2019 7,45 M
Debt 2019 0,15 M
Yield 2019 0,17%
P/E ratio 2019 58,51
P/E ratio 2020 37,10
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,22x
Capitalization 419 M
Chart FUTURE PLC
Duration : Period :
Future plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,38  GBP
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zillah Ellen Byng-Thorne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Norman Legh Huntingford Chairman
Penelope Anne Ladkin-Brand CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Ying Li Chief Technology Officer
Hugo Drayton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE PLC7.11%543
INFORMA PLC8.60%11 100
PEARSON-1.92%9 315
SCHIBSTED8.00%8 325
NEWS CORP8.81%7 253
AXEL SPRINGER SE3.18%6 250
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.