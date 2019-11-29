Log in
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED

(FRETAIL)
Indian retailer Future's shares surge as regulator approves Amazon investment

11/29/2019 | 12:15am EST
The logo of Amazon is seen on the building, as a spokesperson confirms the dismissal of some of its employees in Costa Rica without detailing the numbers, according to local media in San Jose, Costa Rica

Shares in Future Retail Ltd surged 13% on Friday, after India's antitrust body approved a deal that would give Amazon.com Inc a minority stake in one of the country's top retail groups.

Future Retail in August announced the deal that would result in the U.S. online retail giant acquiring a 3.58% stake in the company, which runs over 1,500 stores in India and owns budget department store chain Big Bazaar.

The companies had not disclosed the value of the deal, which would help Amazon push deeper into India's booming retail market.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it had approved Amazon's purchase of a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd, an entity that owns about 7.3% of Future Retail, adding that it would soon provide a detailed order.

Reuters reported early this month that the CCI had sought more information from Amazon about the planned transaction.

Last year, Amazon and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital announced a joint investment in an entity that would give Amazon a stake in local supermarket chain More.

The Seattle-headquartered firm also owns a stake in Indian department store chain Shopper's Stop.

Shares in Future Retail were higher by 13.8% by 10 a.m. in Mumbai. Shares in other Future Group companies - Future Enterprises Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd - were higher by 2% to 16%.

The Economic Times reported in August that the deal pegged Future Retail's value at close to $6 billion, more than double its then market capitalization of $2.9 billion.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 221 B
EBIT 2020 18 419 M
Net income 2020 9 752 M
Debt 2020 33 547 M
Yield 2020 0,92%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 165 B
Managers
NameTitle
Kishore Laxminarayan Biyani Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Rakesh Gopikishan Biyani Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Rajesh Seth Chief Operating Officer
Chandra Prakash Toshniwal Chief Financial Officer
Behram Kabrajee Head-Sourcing, Quality Assurance & Technical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED-34.37%2 320
WALMART INC.27.49%337 787
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%25 794
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD15.96%16 229
COLES GROUP LIMITED39.18%14 774
CARREFOUR1.44%13 377
