Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FutureFuel Corp.    FF

FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/13 04:10:00 pm
11.51 USD   -0.35%
05:17pFutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2020
GL
05:16pFUTUREFUEL CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Clayton, Mo., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Friday, August 7, 2020.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom manufacturing”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #

COMPANY CONTACT:
FutureFuel Corp.
Tom McKinlay
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FUTUREFUEL CORP.
05:17pFutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2020
GL
05:16pFUTUREFUEL CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08FUTUREFUEL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08FUTUREFUEL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/08FUTUREFUEL : Releases First Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
04/20FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/09FUTUREFUEL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2020
AQ
04/09FUTUREFUEL CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 205 M - -
Net income 2019 88,2 M - -
Net cash 2019 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 6,15x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 505 M 505 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,37x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Duration : Period :
FutureFuel Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUTUREFUEL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Novelly Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas McKinlay Chief Operating Officer
Rose M. Sparks Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Edwin Arnold Levy Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.-6.78%505
ITM POWER PLC340.23%1 892
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-13.25%913
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-9.90%753
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS-20.63%330
PINNACLE RENEWABLE ENERGY INC.-57.74%103
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group