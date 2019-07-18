Log in
FUTUREFUEL CORP.

(FF)
07/18 02:09:09 pm
11.85 USD   +0.59%
FutureFuel to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 9, 2019

07/18/2019 | 01:11pm EDT


Clayton, Mo, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) (“FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, announced today that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results after market close on Friday, August 9, 2019.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. FutureFuel’s chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom manufacturing”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom manufacturing product portfolio includes a laundry detergent additive, proprietary agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals products include a portfolio of proprietary nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

# # #

COMPANY CONTACT: 
FutureFuel Corp. 
Tom McKinlay 
(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 515 M
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Anthony Novelly Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas McKinlay Chief Operating Officer
Rose M. Sparks Chief Financial Officer
Edwin Arnold Levy Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Carl Bedell Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUTUREFUEL CORP.-25.73%515
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC-40.70%573
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG11.16%525
GREEN PLAINS INC-22.20%422
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PCL--.--%404
GUANGZHOU DEVOTION THERMAL TECH CO LTD--.--%331
