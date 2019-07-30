FUTUREN reports a revenue up by + 11% in the first half of 2019 (2019/07/30 07:00 AM)

Contrasting revenue trends in the 'Sale of electricity' activity (+ 15%) and the 'Development and management of wind farms' activity (- 48%)

20 MW have been commissioned in the first half of 2019

3 wind farms are currently under construction for a cumulative capacity of 66 MW

(in thousand euros) Sale of

electricity Development and management of wind farms Other activities Consolidated total First half of 2019 33,578 1,122 2,603 37,303 First half of 2018 29,194 2,137 2,441 33,772 Change + 15.0% - 47.5% + 6.6% + 10.5%

The Sale of electricity activity registered a revenue of 33.6 million euros in the first half of 2019, up by + 15% compared to the first half of 2018. The activity benefited in particular from the commissioning of two new wind farms in the first half of 2019 and from the full-year revenue of two wind farms commissioned in 2018.

FUTUREN pursues the completion of its portfolio of wind projects in France. The Group is currently building 3 wind farms for a cumulative capacity of 66 MW, whose commissioning will occur in 2019 and 2020. FUTUREN also obtained all necessary authorizations for the upcoming realization of a new wind project located in the Charente-Maritime department.

The Development and management of wind farms activity registered a revenue of 1.1 million euros in the first half of 2019, a sharp decline compared to the first half of 2018, a contract for third parties having expired at the end of 2018.

The revenue from Ecoval 30 in the 'Other Activities' segment amounted to 2.6 million euros in the first half of 2019, up by + 7% compared to the first half of 2018.

Next financial publication: the Group will publish its 2019 half-year results on September 12, 2019 before market opening.

About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 668 MW for its own account and for third parties.

CONTACT

French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,789,978.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.