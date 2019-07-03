Futuren : FUTUREN commissions two wind farms and launches construction works for a new park in France



In the first half of 2019, FUTUREN commissioned two wind farms with a combined capacity of 20.1 MW and started construction works for a new 15.4 MW wind farm.

The Faydunes wind farm, located on the territory of the municipality of Saint-Affrique, in the Aveyron French department, comprises 6 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 2.3 MW, for a total capacity of 13.8 MW. Commissioned in April 2019, this wind farm now generates renewable electricity, that will cover the yearly electricity needs of more than 11,000 households.

The Joncels wind farm, located on the territory of the town of the same name, in the Hérault French department, includes 7 wind turbines, for a total capacity of 6.3 MW. Commissioned in June 2019, it produces enough renewable electricity to meet the yearly electricity needs of nearly 6,000 households.

The commissioning of these two wind farms bring to 448 MW the gross installed capacity operated by FUTUREN for its own account, of which 220 MW are located in France.

The Mottenberg wind project, located in the municipalities of Zimming and Narbéfontaine, in the Moselle French department, obtained all the necessary authorizations for its construction and operation. The project, currently under construction, will include 7 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 2.2 MW, for a total capacity of 15.4 MW. As from its commissioning, this future wind farm will produce renewable electricity that will cover the yearly electricity needs of nearly 15,000 households.

With the start of this construction site, FUTUREN is currently building three wind projects in France, for a combined capacity of 66.2 MW:

The Coteaux project, which will comprise 11 wind turbines in the Aube French department, for a cumulative capacity of 38 MW;

The Mazurier project, whose construction began in January 2019, for a capacity of 12.8 MW; and now

The Mottenberg project.



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 668 MW for its own account and for third parties.





