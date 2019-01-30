Log in
Futuren : FUTUREN obtains permission to build two new wind farms in France and launches construction works for one of them

01/30/2019 | 01:05am EST


Pursuing its development policy, FUTUREN obtained two new building permits, free of any third-party claim, to install 8 wind turbines in France.

The Mazurier wind project, located on the territory of the town of Chatillon-lès-Sons, in the Aisne French department, obtained all the authorizations, free of any third-party claim, for its construction and operation. The project will include 4 wind turbines with a unit capacity of 3.2 MW, for a total capacity of 12.8 MW. In line with the schedule, construction began in early January 2019. As from its commissioning, the future wind farm will produce renewable electricity that will cover the yearly domestic electricity needs of more than 12,000 households.

The Antezant-Saint Pardoult wind project, located on the territory of the towns of Antezant-la-Chapelle and Saint-Pardoult, in the Charente-Maritime French department, also obtained all the necessary authorizations for its construction and operation. These are now free of any third-party claim. The project will include 4 wind turbines whose model is being selected.

These two new authorizations confirm the Group's growth. In France, FUTUREN now holds five wind projects which already received all necessary authorizations, free of any third-party claim, including:

  • three projects that are currently under construction for a cumulative capacity of 58 MW; and now
  • the Mazurier project, whose construction just began, and the Antezant-Saint Pardoult project.


About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.

 
CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini
Group Chief Financial Officer		 Tel: +33 (0)4 42 906 596
e.fiorini@futuren-group.com


French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of €27,777,658.70

Registered office: Cœur Défense – 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle – 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tel: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 – Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.


Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- General Company News
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56890-futuren-mazurier-antezant-authorizations.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
