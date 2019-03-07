Futuren : FUTUREN recorded a revenue up by +4% in 2018

The revenue from the Sale of electricity activity is up by +5%

41 MW have been commissioned in 2018

4 wind farms are currently under construction for a cumulative capacity of 71 MW

(in thousand euros) Sale of

electricity Development and management of wind farms Other activities Consolidated total Full year 2018 58,076 4,161 5,256 67,493 Full year 2017 as restated (1) 55,131 4,846 5,174 65,151 Change + 5% - 14% + 2% + 4% Full year 2017 as published 56,911 4,847 - 61,758

(1) For comparison purposes, restatement of the impacts related to the reintegration of Ecoval 30 (end of IFRS 5) and the application of the new IFRS 15 standard. For more information, please refer to the press release published by the Company on July 31, 2018.



The Sales of electricity activity registered a revenue of 58.1 million euros in 2018, up by + 5% compared to 2017 as restated. The activity benefited in particular from more favorable wind conditions in France in 2018 than in 2017, as well as from the commissioning of the Courant-Nachamps wind farm (21 MW in the Charente-Maritime department, in France) in May 2018 and the Demange wind farm (19.8 MW in the Meuse department, in France) in August 2018. On the contrary, the activity was penalized by less favorable wind conditions in Germany in 2018 than in 2017.

In order to strengthen this activity, FUTUREN pursues the completion of its portfolio of wind projects, especially in France. In particular, FUTUREN is currently building 4 wind farms for a cumulative capacity of 71 MW, whose commissioning will occur in 2019. The Group also obtained all necessary authorizations for the upcoming realization of another wind project located in the Charente-Maritime department.

The Development and management of wind farms activity registered a revenue of 4.2 million euros in 2018, down by 14% compared to 2017, mainly because of the termination of some contracts of management for third parties in Germany.

The revenue reported by Ecoval 30 and registered in the "Other Activities" segment amounted to 5.3 million euros in 2018, up by + 2% compared to 2017.



Next financial publication: the Group will publish its 2018 annual results on April 17, 2019 before market opening.



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 648 MW for its own account and for third parties.



