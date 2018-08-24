Log in
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD (FFHL)
08/23 09:29:12 pm
2.32 USD   -2.11%
2016FUWEI FILMS (HO : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 4
Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd : Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

08/24/2018 | 01:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 24, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-8DAA2959231F8.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Zeng Yong Wang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjie Dong Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tee Chuang Khoo Independent Director
Jun Ying Liu Independent Director
Jian Guo Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD-21.09%0
BALL CORPORATION7.42%13 990
AMCOR LIMITED-8.30%12 030
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-8.26%9 211
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.39%8 550
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-20.24%6 179
