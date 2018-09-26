Fuyo General Lease : joins RE100, a Global Renewable Electricity Initiative, as the first member among comprehensive Leasing companies in Japan. （173KB）

September 26, 2018

Ｎｅｗｓ

Ｒｅｌｅａｓｅ

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.

President & Chief Executive Officer Yasunori Tsujita 3-3-23,Kanda-Misaki-cho,Chiyoda-ku,Tokyo

Fuyo General Lease joins RE100, a Global Renewable

Electricity Initiative, as the first member among comprehensive Leasing companies in Japan.

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (here in after "Fuyo Lease"; Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Yasunori Tsujita, President & Chief Executive Officer) announced that it has joined （※）RE100, an international initiative led by The Climate Group in partnership with CDP, whose goal is to procure electricity consumed in business activities with 100% renewable energy.

Fuyo Lease Group sets "Environment and Energy" as its strategic fields in the company's medium-term management plan "Frontier Expansion 2021", and has been supporting leasing, financing, etc. of infrastructure and equipment that will contribute to promotion of solar power generation businesses, decarbonization and power saving efforts to build a sustainable society.

In particular, Fuyo Lease is fully aware of the pressing issues of climate change and renewable energy needs, concurs with the objectives of RE100, and joins as first comprehensive leasing company in Japan.

Our group has a goal to switch the electricity consumed for our business activities to 100% renewable energy by the year 2050 and promotes the following in our businesses:

1. Contribute to local societies through further expansion of solar power generation businesses.

2. Provide solutions and services for the introduction of infrastructures and equipment that contribute to renewable energy sources and energy saving. (development of proposal-type solution businesses)

3. Investment and business tie-up with venture companies holding cutting-edge technologies that contribute to the spreading of renewable energy sources and sales promotion support when commercialized.

Through these businesses, Fuyo Lease contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by offering various proposal-type solution businesses that go beyond conventional leasing and financing functions.

Note: （※）RE100

RE100 stands for "Renewable Energy 100%" , whose members consist of influential companies in the world listed in Fortune Global 500 and wide variety of industry players such as IT, finance, and various manufacturing industries.