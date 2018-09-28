Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.    8424   JP3826270005

FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD. (8424)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fuyo General Lease : to undertake a Building Lease for a business hotel in Higashi Ikebukuro 3-chome area （456KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 07:22am CEST

Ｎｅｗｓ

September 28,2018

Ｒｅｌｅａｓｅ

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.

President & Chief Executive Officer Yasunori Tsujita

3-3-23 Kanda Misaki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Fuyo to undertake a Building Lease for a business hotel in

Higashi Ikebukuro 3-chome area

Completion scheduled for completion in March 2020 as "Dormy Inn"

operated by Kyoritsu Maintenance

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Fuyo Lease"; Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Yasunori Tsujita, President & Chief Executive Officer) will lease the business hotel building under development in Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, by ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Norio Matsu, President) in collaboration with two other companies. After development, hotel management firm Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Takumi Ueda, President) is expected to operate the hotel under the nationwide brand name "Dormy Inn".

The business hotel will be situated in a convenient location which is near Ikebukuro Station, one of largest terminal stations in Tokyo, positioned in an area which is expected to be visited by many businessmen and both Japanese and foreign tourists.

In order to respond to the investment needs for business hotels backed by the increase in tourists visiting Japan, Fuyo Lease will continue expanding the efforts of the building lease of the business hotels to contribute to increase convenient hotels for business and sightseeing purposes.

Location:

60-13 (Plot Number), 3-60-1 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Construction method and size:

Reinforced concrete, 15 floors above ground and the first basement level

Plot area:

750.57 m2

Total number of guest rooms:

192 (will also have restaurant)

Planned completion date:

March 31, 2020 (Planned)

Building owner:

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.

Hotel management and operation:

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd.

(Concept drawing of external view)

Direct inquiries to:

Saito / Watanabe Corporate Communications Div., Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.

Phone +81 (3) 5275 8891 URL https://www.fgl.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

Fuyo General Lease Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 05:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LT
07:22aFUYO GENERAL LEASE : to undertake a Building Lease for a business hotel in Higas..
PU
09/26FUYO GENERAL LEASE : joins RE100, a Global Renewable Electricity Initiative, as ..
PU
09/26FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/14FUYO GENERAL LEASE : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Shares of INVOICE INC. (be..
PU
06/29FUYO GENERAL LEASE : Lease Forms Capital and Business Alliance with Exergy Power..
PU
06/14FUYO GENERAL LEASE : to undertake a Building Lease for a business hotel in Kyoto..
PU
05/09FUYO GENERAL LEASE : Announces the Differences between Full-year Earnings Foreca..
PU
05/09FUYO GENERAL LEASE : Announces the Dividend of Surplus （105KB）
PU
04/27FUYO GENERAL LEASE : Consolidated Subsidiary Tomioka-Sugiuchi Solar Started A..
PU
04/10FUYO GENERAL LEASE : Lease Forms Capital and Business Alliance with Lily MedTech..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 612 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 23 900 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 8,64
P/E ratio 2020 7,74
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9 050  JPY
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yasunori Tsujita President & Representative Director
Takashi Sato Chairman
Nobuya Minami Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Shozo Kazama Senior Managing Representative Director
Yoshiharu Fujita Managing Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FUYO GENERAL LEASE CO., LTD.-10.13%1 858
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.8.71%8 429
ALD22.80%7 600
TOKYO CENTURY CORP27.89%6 721
GRENKE AG32.77%5 718
BOC AVIATION LTD48.14%5 367
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.