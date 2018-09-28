Fuyo General Lease : to undertake a Building Lease for a business hotel in Higashi Ikebukuro 3-chome area （456KB）

Ｎｅｗｓ

September 28,2018

Ｒｅｌｅａｓｅ

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd.

President & Chief Executive Officer Yasunori Tsujita

3-3-23 Kanda Misaki-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Fuyo to undertake a Building Lease for a business hotel in Higashi Ikebukuro 3-chome area ―Completion scheduled for completion in March 2020 as "Dormy Inn" operated by Kyoritsu Maintenance―

Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Fuyo Lease"; Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Yasunori Tsujita, President & Chief Executive Officer) will lease the business hotel building under development in Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, by ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Norio Matsu, President) in collaboration with two other companies. After development, hotel management firm Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Takumi Ueda, President) is expected to operate the hotel under the nationwide brand name "Dormy Inn".

The business hotel will be situated in a convenient location which is near Ikebukuro Station, one of largest terminal stations in Tokyo, positioned in an area which is expected to be visited by many businessmen and both Japanese and foreign tourists.

In order to respond to the investment needs for business hotels backed by the increase in tourists visiting Japan, Fuyo Lease will continue expanding the efforts of the building lease of the business hotels to contribute to increase convenient hotels for business and sightseeing purposes.

Location: 60-13 (Plot Number), 3-60-1 Higashi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Construction method and size: Reinforced concrete, 15 floors above ground and the first basement level Plot area: 750.57 m2 Total number of guest rooms: 192 (will also have restaurant) Planned completion date: March 31, 2020 (Planned) Building owner: Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd. Hotel management and operation: Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd.

(Concept drawing of external view)