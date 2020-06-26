FVCBankcorp : FVCbank Accredited As One Of The Largest Commercial Lenders in the Greater DC Area.

FVCbank, a community-driven commercial bank with roots throughout the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area headquartered in Fairfax, VA was recently accredited as the 14th largest commercial lender in the Greater DC Area. The list was created by the Washington Business Journal; a publication under the American City Business Journals which is one the largest publishers of metropolitan business news in the United States. They reach over 3.6 million readers throughout the country.

The list is curated by ranking the number of and size of commercial and industrial loans throughout 2019. The list ranks these various institutions from 1 to 25 with 1 being the largest Commercial Lender in the DC Metropolitan Area and 25 being the smallest lender. FVCbank was ranked 14th on this list with our Commercial and Industrial Loans in 2019 being estimated at approximately $101.17 million and our Real Estate Loans being estimated at approximately $1.15 billion.