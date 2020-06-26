Log in
FVCBankcorp : FVCbank Accredited As One Of The Largest Commercial Lenders in the Greater DC Area.

06/26/2020 | 10:14am EDT

FVCbank, a community-driven commercial bank with roots throughout the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area headquartered in Fairfax, VA was recently accredited as the 14th largest commercial lender in the Greater DC Area. The list was created by the Washington Business Journal; a publication under the American City Business Journals which is one the largest publishers of metropolitan business news in the United States. They reach over 3.6 million readers throughout the country.

The list is curated by ranking the number of and size of commercial and industrial loans throughout 2019. The list ranks these various institutions from 1 to 25 with 1 being the largest Commercial Lender in the DC Metropolitan Area and 25 being the smallest lender. FVCbank was ranked 14th on this list with our Commercial and Industrial Loans in 2019 being estimated at approximately $101.17 million and our Real Estate Loans being estimated at approximately $1.15 billion.

Disclaimer

FVCBankcorp Inc. published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 55,2 M - -
Net income 2020 13,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 124
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart FVCBANKCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
FVCBankcorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FVCBANKCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,25 $
Last Close Price 10,27 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David W. Pijor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patricia Ann Ferrick President, Secretary & Director
B. Todd Dempsey Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Jennifer L. Deacon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip R. Wills Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FVCBANKCORP, INC.-41.21%138
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.73%298 440
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 717
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.40%214 461
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.58%201 508
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.91%134 325
