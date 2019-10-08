Log in
Fyber N.V.: Bondholder Meeting Results

10/08/2019 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Bond
Fyber N.V.: Bondholder Meeting Results

08.10.2019 / 16:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 8 October 2019 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces that all resolutions proposed at the Bondholder Meeting, which was concluded today, have been approved by bondholders of the Company's 3.50% 7/2020 convertible bonds (ISIN XS1223161651, the "Bonds").

The resolutions included amending the conversion price from EUR 3.00 to EUR 0.30 (subject to subsequent approval by the Extraordinary Meeting of shareholders to be held in December 2019), and extend the maturity date from 27 July 2020 to 27 July 2022.

Please find full details on the resolutions on https://investors.fyber.com/shares#bondholder-meetings.

Investor Contact:
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555


08.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0012377394
WKN: A2DUJD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 887195

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887195  08.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887195&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
