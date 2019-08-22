DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Fyber N.V.: Guidance update for full year 2019



22-Aug-2019 / 19:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing a change to its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. The change comes mainly as a result of the decline in revenue stemming from the Offer Wall ad format, the biggest contributor to Fyber's non-programmatic business. The decrease results from a recent change in Apple's App Store policies banning app install ad campaigns within the Offer Wall format for apps published through their store. The ban went into effect in the course of the first half of 2019. Furthermore, although the core programmatic business with existing clients is in line with yearly expectations, the Company experienced delays in the ramp up of business with new clients during the first half of the year.



As a result of both the external and internal factors, the Company is updating the previously communicated revenue guidance from EUR155 to EUR175 million to a range of EUR130 to EUR135 million for the full year 2019. Despite the change in revenue outlook, the Company still expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA above break-even (previously: break-even to EUR5 million) largely based on the Company's careful management of cost and resource allocation and realized cost saving initiatives.

Further details will be provided with the release of the interim financial statements for the first half of 2019 on 28 August 2019.

