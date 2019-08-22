Log in
Fyber NV    FBEN   NL0012377394

FYBER NV

(FBEN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 08/22 11:35:54 am
0.231 EUR   --.--%
01:45pFYBER N.V. : Guidance update for full year 2019
EQ
07/30FYBER : Bondholder meeting notice August 2019
PU
06/24FYBER : N.V. - Mandatory Takeover Offer on Fyber Shares Published
BU
Fyber N.V.: Guidance update for full year 2019

08/22/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Fyber N.V.: Guidance update for full year 2019

22-Aug-2019 / 19:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company", FSE:FBEN) is announcing a change to its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019. The change comes mainly as a result of the decline in revenue stemming from the Offer Wall ad format, the biggest contributor to Fyber's non-programmatic business. The decrease results from a recent change in Apple's App Store policies banning app install ad campaigns within the Offer Wall format for apps published through their store. The ban went into effect in the course of the first half of 2019. Furthermore, although the core programmatic business with existing clients is in line with yearly expectations, the Company experienced delays in the ramp up of business with new clients during the first half of the year.

As a result of both the external and internal factors, the Company is updating the previously communicated revenue guidance from EUR155 to EUR175 million to a range of EUR130 to EUR135 million for the full year 2019. Despite the change in revenue outlook, the Company still expects to achieve an adjusted EBITDA above break-even (previously: break-even to EUR5 million) largely based on the Company's careful management of cost and resource allocation and realized cost saving initiatives.

Further details will be provided with the release of the interim financial statements for the first half of 2019 on 28 August 2019.

Notifying person
Yaron Zaltsman, CFO

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555

22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 609 855 528
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0012377394
WKN: A2DUJD
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 862005

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

862005  22-Aug-2019 CET/CEST



© EQS 2019
NameTitle
Ziv Elul Chief Executive Officer
Offer Yehudai President
Dirk van Daele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Crid Yu Chief Operating Officer
Yaron Zaltsman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FYBER NV44.38%92
SNAP INC192.92%22 262
MOMO INC (ADR)40.88%6 938
GRUBHUB INC-19.48%5 650
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-47.23%4 303
DENA CO LTD16.95%2 865
