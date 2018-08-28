Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/28/2018 | 05:25pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fyber N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.08.2018 / 17:23
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fyber N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 English: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations


28.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fyber N.V.
Johannisstr. 20
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

718255  28.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
