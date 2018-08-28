DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Fyber N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Fyber N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.08.2018 / 17:23

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Fyber N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 English: https://investors.fyber.com/reports-presentations

