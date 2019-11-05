FYI Resources : Delivers 99.99% Purity HPA from Pilot Plant

6 November 2019

FYI DELIVERS 99.99% PURITY HPA FROM PILOT PLANT TRIAL

Key points

HPA grades of 99.99% achieved from FYI's first round of "end to end" continuous pilot plant production trials

The pilot plant successfully demonstrated with results meeting FYI's operational expectations

The key importance of the pilot plant is to validate and to improve HPA flowsheet for technical and economic purposes

A distinct "optimised" phase of the pilot plant trial has the potential to produce higher grade HPA

Analysis of the samples from the optimised phase of pilot plant testwork is underway

Analyses of product conducted by an independent, specialist laboratory in the USA

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) is pleased to announce the first round of results from the Company's recently completed high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant trial (see ASX announcement 9th October 2019). These results achieved the target grade, averaging 99.99% Al2O3 in addition, the pilot plant operations exceeding FYI's expectations.

Commenting on the pilot plant HPA analyses, FYI Managing Director, Roland Hill, said "We are very pleased with the initial round of pilot plant results which demonstrated "four nines" purity in the material produced. The achievement is outstanding and is a fundamental validation that our flow sheet design and our long-term strategy to refine feedstock from our Cadoux project to produce high quality HPA is based on sound technical principles. We see the results as being critical to the broader development of the flowsheet, particularly in light of several possible improvements that were noted during trial production which we are eager to see how this develops with follow up analysis of the optimised phase of production".

Pilot plant test results

FYI's pilot plant trial production was designed to test functional operations of its innovative HPA flowsheet design and to observe and analyse the continuous "end to end" process operation for scale up factors for inclusion into the proposed full-scale commercial plant.

Using feedstock from Cadoux, FYI completed two pilot plant trial product phases: one phase comprised a standard process, the second phase included an optimised trial which included flowsheet and materials handling modifications to the plant which may have the potential to improve upon the targeted 4N HPA.