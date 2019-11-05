Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  FYI Resources Limited    FYI   AU000000FYI5

FYI RESOURCES LIMITED

(FYI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/04
0.068 AUD   --.--%
07:20pFYI RESOURCES : Delivers 99.99% Purity HPA from Pilot Plant
PU
09/17FYI RESOURCES : Outstanding Pilot Plant Commissioning Results
PU
05/21FYI RESOURCES : nearing completion of construction of HPA pilot plant
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FYI Resources : Delivers 99.99% Purity HPA from Pilot Plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:20pm EST

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

6 November 2019

FYI DELIVERS 99.99% PURITY HPA FROM PILOT PLANT TRIAL

Key points

  • HPA grades of 99.99% achieved from FYI's first round of "end to end" continuous pilot plant production trials
  • The pilot plant successfully demonstrated with results meeting FYI's operational expectations
  • The key importance of the pilot plant is to validate and to improve HPA flowsheet for technical and economic purposes
  • A distinct "optimised" phase of the pilot plant trial has the potential to produce higher grade HPA
  • Analysis of the samples from the optimised phase of pilot plant testwork is underway
  • Analyses of product conducted by an independent, specialist laboratory in the USA

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) is pleased to announce the first round of results from the Company's recently completed high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant trial (see ASX announcement 9th October 2019). These results achieved the target grade, averaging 99.99% Al2O3 in addition, the pilot plant operations exceeding FYI's expectations.

Commenting on the pilot plant HPA analyses, FYI Managing Director, Roland Hill, said "We are very pleased with the initial round of pilot plant results which demonstrated "four nines" purity in the material produced. The achievement is outstanding and is a fundamental validation that our flow sheet design and our long-term strategy to refine feedstock from our Cadoux project to produce high quality HPA is based on sound technical principles. We see the results as being critical to the broader development of the flowsheet, particularly in light of several possible improvements that were noted during trial production which we are eager to see how this develops with follow up analysis of the optimised phase of production".

Pilot plant test results

FYI's pilot plant trial production was designed to test functional operations of its innovative HPA flowsheet design and to observe and analyse the continuous "end to end" process operation for scale up factors for inclusion into the proposed full-scale commercial plant.

Using feedstock from Cadoux, FYI completed two pilot plant trial product phases: one phase comprised a standard process, the second phase included an optimised trial which included flowsheet and materials handling modifications to the plant which may have the potential to improve upon the targeted 4N HPA.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61 8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Email: info@fyiresources.com.au

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

6 November 2019

Samples of the final HPA product from the first phase of trial production were submitted for high level Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) analysis to EAG Laboratories in New York, USA for independent, high accuracy, confirmation of product grades. The second, or optimised, phase is currently being retained for internal review and will be sent to EAG shortly.

EAG Laboratories confirmed the first phase samples achieved an average grade of over 99.99% Al2O3.

EAG laboratories GDMS results:

GDMS

Sample #

Al2O3 %

1

99.993

2

99.994

3

99.989

4

99.993

5

99.987

6

99.989

Average

99.991

Pilot plant results implications

The first phase pilot plant results were very encouraging, providing a sound interpretation of batch, locked cycle and variability testing for incorporation into the design and construction of the continuous pilot plant.

In addition to demonstrating that the target grade of 99.99% Al2O3 could be produced on a continuous basis from kaolin feed material, the pilot plant provided information that will be used to enhance engineering design criteria for a full-scale plant.

The first pilot plant run has improved the level of understanding of the various unit processes, recycle streams, mass balances and materials of construction. Minor modifications to the pilot plant could potentially yield HPA in excess of 99.99% Al2O3.

FYI HPA

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61 8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Email: info@fyiresources.com.au

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

6 November 2019

For more information please contact:

Roland Hill

Simon Hinsley

Managing Director

Investor & Media Relations

Tel: +61 414 666 178

Tel: 0401 809 653

roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au

simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

About FYI Resources Limited

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of high purity alumina (HPA) in the rapidly developing light emitting diode (LED) and phosphor applications and the electric vehicle and static power storage markets as well as other associated high-tech product markets.

The foundation of FYI's HPA strategy is the superior quality aluminous clay (kaolin) deposit at Cadoux and positive response that the feedstock has to the Company's innovative and integrated processing flowsheet utilising uncomplicated moderate temperature and atmospheric pressure technologies. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

FYI is progressing positively with its definitive Feasibility Studies (DFS) supporting a planned production of 4N and 5N HPA following the successful pilot plant trial achieving the targeted production grade of 99.99% Al2O3.

Competent Persons Statements

Metallurgy

The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to previous metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61 8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Email: info@fyiresources.com.au

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

6 November 2019

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Drilling sampling was previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Metallurgical test work applied to the recovered drilling samples is intended to

determine aluminium leach and precipitation characteristics of the kaolin. Sample

preparation and metallurgical test work was performed by Independent Metallurgical

Operations Pty Ltd (IMO) in Perth, Western Australia.

Drilling techniques

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Drill sample recovery

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Logging

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Sub-sampling

Drilling sampling was previously reported (ASX: 13.3.2019).

techniques and

The sampling techniques for the metallurgical test work was in line with industry

sample preparation

standards in determining composite samples representative of the resource. This

included drying and splitting of individual samples and then compositing into

representative samples.

The sampling procedures were under the control of qualified and experienced IMO

employees and considered adequate for the intended metallurgical test work.

Master composite samples were prepared representing the average Cadoux life of

mine resource.

The composites underwent a stage of attritioning with the products screened to

generate fine and coarse size fractions.

The fine attritioned product underwent one stage of calcination to convert kaolin clay

to metakaolin. The calcined product was leached with hydrochloric acid at

temperature.

The leach liquor underwent a series of precipitation stages, involving hydrogen chloride

gas being sparged through the leach liquor allowing the precipitation of solid aluminium

chloride.

Conversion of the final solid aluminium chloride to alumina involved a two-stage

calcination process with the final product achieving an average of 99.99% Al2O3 purity.

Sizes and representative nature of the samples is considered appropriate.

All procedural work and preparation was conducted under strict controls and

supervision. All testwork was conducted under test conditions by qualified and

experienced technicians and overseen by qualified managers including Mr Alex Borger

and Mr Daryl Evans (Independent Metallurgical Operations Competent Person).

Quality of assay data

Analysis for the leach test work was deemed appropriate for the detailed test work as it

and laboratory tests

was undertaken in laboratory environment with precision equipment and included

worldwide accepted controls.

Metallurgical reviews and testwork has been overseen and approved by Mr Alex Borger

  • Metallurgical Project Manager and Metallurgical Competent Person - Mr Daryl Evans.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61 8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Email: info@fyiresources.com.au

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

6 November 2019

Criteria

Commentary

Verification of

The metallurgical test work was supervised by suitably qualified personnel under

sampling and

laboratory conditions.

assaying

Primary data is captured on paper in the laboratory and then re-entered into

spreadsheet format by the supervising metallurgist, to then be loaded into the

company's database.

No adjustments are made to any assay data.

Location of data

All samples used in the metallurgical test work have been accurately recorded by the

points

laboratory technician and checked by the supervising metallurgist.

Data spacing and

Industry standard sample distribution and source material representation methodology

distribution

has been applied.

Orientation of data in

Industry standard sample distribution and source material representation methodology

relation to geological

has been applied. The risk of sample bias is considered to be low.

structure

Sample security

All samples were under supervision at the laboratory. All residual sample material is

stored securely in sealed bags.

Audits or reviews

Mr Evans has reviewed QAQC results and found these to be acceptable.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Commentary

Mineral tenement

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

and land tenure

status

Exploration done

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

by other parties

Geology

The project area is underlain by weathered granitoid Archaean rock of the Yilgarn

Granites is the likely parent material for the kaolin. Here, deep weathering of the

feldspathic and ferromagnesian minerals within the metamorphosed granitic has resulted

in the formation of kaolinite. There is no outcrop but recognizable granitoidal fragmental

rocks are sometimes present just below surface. The crust of the overburden comprises

gravel and sands over reddish to off white clay. White kaolin underlies the overburden

followed by weathered, partial oxidised and then fresh ganitoids at depth. The recent

drilling at the property has revealed a weathering profile which is very common in Western

Australia with the granitoid rocks, deeply weathered forming a leached, kaolinized zone

under a lateritic crust. Analysis at the Laboratory shows particle size distributions are typical

of "primary style" kaolins produced from weathered granites. The crust of overburden

comprises gravel and sands over reddish to off-white clay to an average depth of 5m.

White kaolin then averages approximately 16 m before orange to yellow sandy and

mottled clays are intersected which are followed by recognizable rounded granitoid

material. The thickness of the kaolin profile varies from less than 1m to a maximum of 28m.

Fresh granitoids are found at depths of between 10 and 30m. All kaolin resources are

within 4 to 11 metres of the surface. All holes are drilled vertically. Intersected kaolin

thickness ranges from 4-28m.

Drill hole

Sample and drill hole coordinates are provided in market announcements.

Information

Data aggregation

The nature of the metallurgical testwork did not require data aggregation, however all

methods

data points where noted and recorded in the appropriate data base to be used in

continued test work and product development.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61 8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Email: info@fyiresources.com.au

www.fyiresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FYI Resources Limited published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FYI RESOURCES LIMITED
07:20pFYI RESOURCES : Delivers 99.99% Purity HPA from Pilot Plant
PU
09/17FYI RESOURCES : Outstanding Pilot Plant Commissioning Results
PU
05/21FYI RESOURCES : nearing completion of construction of HPA pilot plant
AQ
03/27FYI RESOURCES : Advance Pilot Plant with Initial R&D Advance Payment
PU
03/05FYI RESOURCES : HPA Locked Cycle Testwork Commences in Support of BFS
PU
02/27Altech Chemicals - Australia needs to take a leaf out of Malaysia's book if i..
AQ
2018FYI RESOURCES : Cadoux Ore Reserve Additional Information
PU
2018FYI RESOURCES : Cadoux Maiden Ore Reserve Underpins FYI's HPA Development
PU
2018FYI RESOURCES : AGM Notice
PU
2018FYI RESOURCES : Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar
PU
More news
Chart FYI RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
FYI Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Hill Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Edmund Babington Non-Executive Chairman
David Sargeant Non-Executive Director
Adrian Jessup Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FYI RESOURCES LIMITED21.67%10
CRH PLC43.03%29 406
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY43.72%18 785
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED4.30%17 280
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC51.78%16 304
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG27.73%15 073
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group