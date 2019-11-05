FYI Resources : Delivers 99.99% Purity HPA from Pilot Plant
6 November 2019
FYI DELIVERS 99.99% PURITY HPA FROM PILOT PLANT TRIAL
Key points
HPA grades of 99.99% achieved from FYI's first round of "end to end" continuous pilot plant production trials
The pilot plant successfully demonstrated with results meeting FYI's operational expectations
The key importance of the pilot plant is to validate and to improve HPA flowsheet for technical and economic purposes
A distinct "optimised" phase of the pilot plant trial has the potential to produce higher grade HPA
Analysis of the samples from the optimised phase of pilot plant testwork is underway
Analyses of product conducted by an independent, specialist laboratory in the USA
FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) is pleased to announce the first round of results from the Company's recently completed high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant trial (see ASX announcement 9th October 2019). These results achieved the target grade, averaging 99.99% Al2O3 in addition, the pilot plant operations exceeding FYI's expectations.
Commenting on the pilot plant HPA analyses, FYI Managing Director, Roland Hill, said "We are very pleased with the initial round of pilot plant results which demonstrated "four nines" purity in the material produced. The achievement is outstanding and is a fundamental validation that our flow sheet design and our long-term strategy to refine feedstock from our Cadoux project to produce high quality HPA is based on sound technical principles. We see the results as being critical to the broader development of the flowsheet, particularly in light of several possible improvements that were noted during trial production which we are eager to see how this develops with follow up analysis of the optimised phase of production".
Pilot plant test results
FYI's pilot plant trial production was designed to test functional operations of its innovative HPA flowsheet design and to observe and analyse the continuous "end to end" process operation for scale up factors for inclusion into the proposed full-scale commercial plant.
Using feedstock from Cadoux, FYI completed two pilot plant trial product phases: one phase comprised a standard process, the second phase included an optimised trial which included flowsheet and materials handling modifications to the plant which may have the potential to improve upon the targeted 4N HPA.
Samples of the final HPA product from the first phase of trial production were submitted for high level Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) analysis to EAG Laboratories in New York, USA for independent, high accuracy, confirmation of product grades. The second, or optimised, phase is currently being retained for internal review and will be sent to EAG shortly.
EAG Laboratories confirmed the first phase samples achieved an average grade of over 99.99% Al2O3.
EAG laboratories GDMS results:
GDMS
Sample #
Al2O3 %
1
99.993
2
99.994
3
99.989
4
99.993
5
99.987
6
99.989
Average
99.991
Pilot plant results implications
The first phase pilot plant results were very encouraging, providing a sound interpretation of batch, locked cycle and variability testing for incorporation into the design and construction of the continuous pilot plant.
In addition to demonstrating that the target grade of 99.99% Al2O3 could be produced on a continuous basis from kaolin feed material, the pilot plant provided information that will be used to enhance engineering design criteria for a full-scale plant.
The first pilot plant run has improved the level of understanding of the various unit processes, recycle streams, mass balances and materials of construction. Minor modifications to the pilot plant could potentially yield HPA in excess of 99.99% Al2O3.
FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of high purity alumina (HPA) in the rapidly developing light emitting diode (LED) and phosphor applications and the electric vehicle and static power storage markets as well as other associated high-tech product markets.
The foundation of FYI's HPA strategy is the superior quality aluminous clay (kaolin) deposit at Cadoux and positive response that the feedstock has to the Company's innovative and integrated processing flowsheet utilising uncomplicated moderate temperature and atmospheric pressure technologies. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.
FYI is progressing positively with its definitive Feasibility Studies (DFS) supporting a planned production of 4N and 5N HPA following the successful pilot plant trial achieving the targeted production grade of 99.99% Al2O3.
Competent Persons Statements
Metallurgy
The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).
Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to previous metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au.
