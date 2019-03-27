FYI Resources : Advance Pilot Plant with Initial R&D Advance Payment

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI) 27th March 2019 FYI TO ADVANCE PILOT PLANT FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF INITIAL R&D ADVANCE PAYMENT Highlights •FYI Resources receives initial R&D advance payment of $300,000 •Second payment up to $800,000 expected in June 2019 •The advance payments are a non-dilutive source of funds to assist in developing the pilot plant •The pilot plant advances the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) strategy of a fully integrated, low-risk,low-cost production of high purity 4N + 5N alumina products •Pilot plant project test work expected to be completed in June 2019 •FYI continues positive progress with pilot plant, locked cycle and broader Bankable Feasibility Studies (BFS) FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) is pleased to advise it has received an initial payment of $300,000 advanced against its expected 2019 R&D tax rebate as previously announced on 14 February 2019. Funding will be directed towards the development of the pilot plant for the project, which materially progresses the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) strategy of a fully integrated, low-risk,low-cost production of high purity 4N (99.99%) and 5N (99.999%) alumina products. FYI Resources Managing Director, Roland Hill, said, "The funding allows us to achieve a crucial step in the support of our long term HPA strategy. The development of the pilot plant and HPA product development will greatly assist product market development with end users and technical reviews. The pilot plant will also provide excellent operating parameters for the production process." The Company's bankable feasibility testwork and economic review (including the pilot plant development) continues to advance as planned. The technical advances achieved by the development team is considered to be highly encouraging, demonstrated in terms of the efficiency of the flowsheet as demonstrated in the achievement of the 5N purity (ASX release 13th March 2019). This technical accomplishment underlines the importance of rigorous and continuous pilot plant testwork in the development of the HPA flowsheet design given the extremely high level of purity being targeted. The pilot plant project will significantly de-risk complex technical challenges ahead of commercial production and is consistent with the Company's strategy of delivering a low-risk, high margin project. For more information please contact: Roland Hill Simon Hinsley Managing Director Investor & Media Relations Tel: +61 414 666 178 Tel: 0401 809 653 roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au simon@nwrcommunications.com.au 53 Canning Highway, VICTORIA PARK, WA 6100 Tel: +61 8 9361 3100 www.fyiresources.com.au ACN 061 289 218 Fax: +61 8 9361 3184

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI) 27th March 2019 About FYI Resources Limited FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of high purity alumina (4N or HPA) in a rapidly developing LED, electric vehicle, smartphone and television screen as well as other associated high-tech product markets. The foundation of the HPA strategy is the superior quality aluminous clay (kaolin) deposit at Cadoux and positive response that the feedstock has to the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure HCl flowsheet. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential. FYI is progressing positively with its Bankable Feasibility Studies (BFS) and Pilot Plant production studies. FYI Resources PFS Summary Results (September 2018)

