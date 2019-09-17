Log in
FYI RESOURCES LTD

(FYI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
0.05 AUD   -3.85%
FYI Resources : Outstanding Pilot Plant Commissioning Results

09/17/2019 | 12:47am EDT

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

17th September 2019

OUTSTANDING COMMISSIONING RESULTS AND PILOT PLANT UPDATE

Key points

  • Outstanding purity and consistencies achieved from variability test work during commissioning trials for pilot plant.
  • Results exceed targeted 4N grade.
  • Pilot plant commissioning is progressing positively and already proving valuable in respect to the improvements in process flowsheet development and engineering design.
  • Excellent process chemistry and kinetics demonstrated supporting FYI's innovative process design.
  • Pilot plant objective is to validate the HPA flowsheet for technical and economic purposes.
  • Functional testing to be performed to check for accurate process operation and scale up factors.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant commissioning and variability test work of key apparatus.

Trial commissioning and feedstock variability test results

As a component of the commissioning phases of key equipment in FYI's HPA pilot plant circuit, additional test work was conducted on the Cadoux feedstock to ascertain the processing effects of variable grades, deleterious material, etc across the Reserve. A matrix of feedstock types was tested for characteristics and grade through the key pilot plant equipment as part of the commissioning exercise.

The final calcined products from all ten Variability Composites (VC) samples were submitted for high level Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) analysis at EAG Laboratories in New York, USA for independent, high accuracy, confirmation of product grades (accuracy to 4 decimal places).

The GDMS results indicate all ten composites achieved high purity alumina above 99.995%Al2O3 (targeted grade was 99.99%Al2O3) with final product assays ranging from 99.997% to 99.998% Al2O3.

Final GDMS assay results indicate that a consistent product grade can be achieved with significantly variable feed inputs into the process. In addition to this, the range of impurities detected was minimal with only 10 impurity elements being detected via GDMS.

This is an excellent result and precursor to the continuous commissioning testwork due to commence shortly.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61

8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Fax: +61

8 9463 1426

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

17th September 2019

Independent EAG laboratories GDMS results are shown in the table below:

Composite

GDMS

Variable feedstock source

Composite

Sample #

Al2O3 %

Cadoux kaolin project

Hole ID

VC1

99.9976

First 3-year Mine Plan - South, High Iron

CXRC027

VC2

99.9971

First 3-year Mine Plan - Central, Shallow, Low Potassium

CXRC041/042

VC3

99.9976

First 3-year Mine Plan - East, Deep

CXRC043

VC4

99.9981

First 3-year Mine Plan - Central

CXRC045

VC5

99.9972

First 3-year Mine Plan - North, Shallow

CXRC057/058

VC6

99.9977

First 3-year Mine Plan - North, Deep

CXRC057

VC7

99.9977

Very Deep, Low Aluminium, High Potassium

CXRC046

VC8

99.9977

High Aluminium, Low Iron, High Titanium

CXRC040

VC9

99.9977

First 3-year Mine Plan - Central, Deep

CXRC042

VC10

99.9975

High Titanium

CXRC039

Commenting on the pre-commissioning HPA analysis results, FYI Managing Director, Roland Hill, said "To achieve grades of this calibre is outstanding in light of the outcomes we were anticipating from this study. We really tried hard to stress test the project feedstock as well as the process flowsheet and pilot equipment, however the results are indeed a great accomplishment and demonstrate how effective and efficient our process is.

The most encouraging aspect of these results is the positive implications for the outcome of the continuous pilot plant trial production that is due to commence shortly. The trial production will really be put in the spotlight and if the results approximate the grades achieved in the commissioning and variation study, we will be very pleased."

Commissioning of pilot plant and equipment

FYI's flowsheet design for HPA production utilises standard, off-the-shelf, plant and equipment. However, the Company's innovative advantage is in the flowsheet design and sequencing of the of the process. FYI's pilot plant has completed construction and is currently being commissioned as a small-scale continuous production facility. In its pilot phase of testwork the plant will be operated to conceptually test FYI's flowsheet, and the various components that make up the engineered design, in order to replicate full-scale production.

FYI's metallurgical project manager, Independent Metallurgical Operations (IMO), is finalising systematic commissioning of the individual components of the process design to ensure that all aspects of the flowsheet and equipment work correctly ahead of the continuous pilot trials.

The commissioning phase is effectively the process of planning, testing, adjusting, verifying, troubleshooting and training of all the various individual apparatus and elements of equipment used in the pilot plant individually and then as an entire flowsheet to provide a facility that operates as a fully functional system as per the project design and requirements and to improve plant efficiency and best operating practices and to ensure safety.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61

8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Fax: +61

8 9463 1426

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

17th September 2019

During the construction and pre-commissioning phases of the pilot plant, the study managers have encountered several critical challenges in the process characteristics and material handling performance of the HPA material that in ordinary circumstances would have a material impact on the process efficiency. These results will be incorporated into the pilot plant testing with the expectation of making a positive impact to the proficiency and economics of the project.

The pilot plant is scheduled to commence continuous production and product trailing as soon as practical once IMO provides sign-off on the commissioning and is targeting the end of November and first week of October.

The end product (HPA) resulting from the pilot plant will be forwarded to selected potential customers for their internal quality and application qualification testing.

Collar locations for Variability Composites (VC) testwork for FYI's pilot plant

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61

8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Fax: +61

8 9463 1426

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

17th September 2019

For more information please contact:

Roland Hill

Simon Hinsley

Managing Director

Investor & Media Relations

Tel: +61 414 666 178

Tel: 0401 809 653

roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au

simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

About FYI Resources Limited

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of high purity alumina (4N or HPA) in the rapidly developing LED, electric vehicle, smartphone and television screen as well as other associated high-tech product markets.

The foundation of FYI's HPA strategy is the superior quality aluminous clay (kaolin) deposit at Cadoux and positive response that the feedstock has to the Company's innovative and integrated processing flowsheet utilising uncomplicated moderate temperature and atmospheric pressure technologies. The strategy's quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

FYI is progressing positively with its definitive Feasibility Studies (DFS) and pilot plant production studies supporting a planned production of 8,000 tonnes per year of 4N and 5N HPA.

Competent Persons Statements

Metallurgy

The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to previous metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61

8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Fax: +61

8 9463 1426

www.fyiresources.com.au

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

17th September 2019

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Drilling sampling was previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Metallurgical test work applied to the recovered drilling samples is intended to

determine aluminium leach and precipitation characteristics of the kaolin. Sample

preparation and metallurgical test work was performed by Independent Metallurgical

Operations Pty Ltd (IMO) in Perth, Western Australia.

Drilling techniques

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Drill sample recovery

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Logging

Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018).

Sub-sampling

Drilling sampling was previously reported (ASX: 13.3.2019).

techniques and

The sampling techniques for the metallurgical test work was in line with industry

sample preparation

standards in determining composite samples representative of the resource. This

included drying and splitting of individual samples and then compositing into

representative samples.

The sampling procedures were under the control of qualified and experienced IMO

employees and considered adequate for the intended metallurgical test work.

Master composite samples were prepared representing the Cadoux resource with

alumina feed grades ranging from 21.5% to 21.2% but with variable deleterious materials

to test the upper limits of the flowsheet design.

The composites underwent a stage of attritioning with the products screened to

generate fine and coarse size fractions.

The fine attritioned product underwent one stage of calcination to convert kaolin clay

to metakaolin. The calcined product was leached with hydrochloric acid at

temperature.

The leach liquor underwent a series of precipitation stages, involving hydrogen chloride

gas being sparged through the leach liquor allowing the precipitation of solid aluminium

chloride.

Conversion of the final solid aluminium chloride to alumina involved a two-stage

calcination process with the final product achieving ranges from 99.9971% to 99.9981 %

Al2O3 purity.

Sizes and representative nature of the samples is considered appropriate.

108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011

Tel: +61

8 6313 3920

ACN 061 289 218

Fax: +61

8 9463 1426

www.fyiresources.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FYI Resources Limited published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 04:46:01 UTC
