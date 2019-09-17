FYI Resources : Outstanding Pilot Plant Commissioning Results

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI) 17th September 2019 OUTSTANDING COMMISSIONING RESULTS AND PILOT PLANT UPDATE Key points Outstanding purity and consistencies achieved from variability test work during commissioning trials for pilot plant.

Results exceed targeted 4N grade.

Pilot plant commissioning is progressing positively and already proving valuable in respect to the improvements in process flowsheet development and engineering design.

Excellent process chemistry and kinetics demonstrated supporting FYI's innovative process design.

Pilot plant objective is to validate the HPA flowsheet for technical and economic purposes.

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant commissioning and variability test work of key apparatus. Trial commissioning and feedstock variability test results As a component of the commissioning phases of key equipment in FYI's HPA pilot plant circuit, additional test work was conducted on the Cadoux feedstock to ascertain the processing effects of variable grades, deleterious material, etc across the Reserve. A matrix of feedstock types was tested for characteristics and grade through the key pilot plant equipment as part of the commissioning exercise. The final calcined products from all ten Variability Composites (VC) samples were submitted for high level Glow Discharge Mass Spectrometry (GDMS) analysis at EAG Laboratories in New York, USA for independent, high accuracy, confirmation of product grades (accuracy to 4 decimal places). The GDMS results indicate all ten composites achieved high purity alumina above 99.995%Al2O3 (targeted grade was 99.99%Al2O3) with final product assays ranging from 99.997% to 99.998% Al2O3. Final GDMS assay results indicate that a consistent product grade can be achieved with significantly variable feed inputs into the process. In addition to this, the range of impurities detected was minimal with only 10 impurity elements being detected via GDMS. This is an excellent result and precursor to the continuous commissioning testwork due to commence shortly.

Independent EAG laboratories GDMS results are shown in the table below: Composite GDMS Variable feedstock source Composite Sample # Al2O3 % Cadoux kaolin project Hole ID VC1 99.9976 First 3-year Mine Plan - South, High Iron CXRC027 VC2 99.9971 First 3-year Mine Plan - Central, Shallow, Low Potassium CXRC041/042 VC3 99.9976 First 3-year Mine Plan - East, Deep CXRC043 VC4 99.9981 First 3-year Mine Plan - Central CXRC045 VC5 99.9972 First 3-year Mine Plan - North, Shallow CXRC057/058 VC6 99.9977 First 3-year Mine Plan - North, Deep CXRC057 VC7 99.9977 Very Deep, Low Aluminium, High Potassium CXRC046 VC8 99.9977 High Aluminium, Low Iron, High Titanium CXRC040 VC9 99.9977 First 3-year Mine Plan - Central, Deep CXRC042 VC10 99.9975 High Titanium CXRC039 Commenting on the pre-commissioning HPA analysis results, FYI Managing Director, Roland Hill, said "To achieve grades of this calibre is outstanding in light of the outcomes we were anticipating from this study. We really tried hard to stress test the project feedstock as well as the process flowsheet and pilot equipment, however the results are indeed a great accomplishment and demonstrate how effective and efficient our process is. The most encouraging aspect of these results is the positive implications for the outcome of the continuous pilot plant trial production that is due to commence shortly. The trial production will really be put in the spotlight and if the results approximate the grades achieved in the commissioning and variation study, we will be very pleased." Commissioning of pilot plant and equipment FYI's flowsheet design for HPA production utilises standard, off-the-shelf, plant and equipment. However, the Company's innovative advantage is in the flowsheet design and sequencing of the of the process. FYI's pilot plant has completed construction and is currently being commissioned as a small-scale continuous production facility. In its pilot phase of testwork the plant will be operated to conceptually test FYI's flowsheet, and the various components that make up the engineered design, in order to replicate full-scale production. FYI's metallurgical project manager, Independent Metallurgical Operations (IMO), is finalising systematic commissioning of the individual components of the process design to ensure that all aspects of the flowsheet and equipment work correctly ahead of the continuous pilot trials. The commissioning phase is effectively the process of planning, testing, adjusting, verifying, troubleshooting and training of all the various individual apparatus and elements of equipment used in the pilot plant individually and then as an entire flowsheet to provide a facility that operates as a fully functional system as per the project design and requirements and to improve plant efficiency and best operating practices and to ensure safety.

During the construction and pre-commissioning phases of the pilot plant, the study managers have encountered several critical challenges in the process characteristics and material handling performance of the HPA material that in ordinary circumstances would have a material impact on the process efficiency. These results will be incorporated into the pilot plant testing with the expectation of making a positive impact to the proficiency and economics of the project. The pilot plant is scheduled to commence continuous production and product trailing as soon as practical once IMO provides sign-off on the commissioning and is targeting the end of November and first week of October. The end product (HPA) resulting from the pilot plant will be forwarded to selected potential customers for their internal quality and application qualification testing. Collar locations for Variability Composites (VC) testwork for FYI's pilot plant

Competent Persons Statements Metallurgy The information in this report that relates to metallurgy and metallurgical test work is based on information reviewed and compiled by Mr Daryl Evans, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Evans is an employee of Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd, and is a contractor to FYI. Mr Evans has sufficient experience that is relevant to this style of processing and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity that he has undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Announcements in respect to previous metallurgical results are available to view on the Company's website at www.fyiresources.com.au.

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI) 17th September 2019 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Commentary Sampling techniques Drilling sampling was previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018). Metallurgical test work applied to the recovered drilling samples is intended to determine aluminium leach and precipitation characteristics of the kaolin. Sample preparation and metallurgical test work was performed by Independent Metallurgical Operations Pty Ltd (IMO) in Perth, Western Australia. Drilling techniques Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018). Drill sample recovery Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018). Logging Previously reported (ASX: 9.7.2018). Sub-sampling Drilling sampling was previously reported (ASX: 13.3.2019). techniques and The sampling techniques for the metallurgical test work was in line with industry sample preparation standards in determining composite samples representative of the resource. This included drying and splitting of individual samples and then compositing into representative samples. The sampling procedures were under the control of qualified and experienced IMO employees and considered adequate for the intended metallurgical test work. Master composite samples were prepared representing the Cadoux resource with alumina feed grades ranging from 21.5% to 21.2% but with variable deleterious materials to test the upper limits of the flowsheet design. The composites underwent a stage of attritioning with the products screened to generate fine and coarse size fractions. The fine attritioned product underwent one stage of calcination to convert kaolin clay to metakaolin. The calcined product was leached with hydrochloric acid at temperature. The leach liquor underwent a series of precipitation stages, involving hydrogen chloride gas being sparged through the leach liquor allowing the precipitation of solid aluminium chloride. Conversion of the final solid aluminium chloride to alumina involved a two-stage calcination process with the final product achieving ranges from 99.9971% to 99.9981 % Al2O3 purity. Sizes and representative nature of the samples is considered appropriate. 108 Forrest St, COTTESLOE, WA 6011 Tel: +61 8 6313 3920 ACN 061 289 218 Fax: +61 8 9463 1426 www.fyiresources.com.au

