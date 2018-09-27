Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  FYI Resources Ltd    FYI   AU000000FYI5

FYI RESOURCES LTD (FYI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/26
0.105 AUD   -8.70%
04:56aFYI RESOURCES : Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : Secures Exclusive Marketing MoU
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : HPA Strategy Progress
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

FYI Resources : Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:56am CEST

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

27th September 2018

Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar

FYI Resources Limited (the "Company" or "FYI") is pleased to advise investors it will hold an investor webinar on Tuesday 2nd October at 2.30pm AEST, hosted by Managing Director, Roland Hill.

During the webinar, Mr Hill will provide an overview of the recently released Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at the Cadoux HPA Project.

The Company welcomes investors to ask questions and invites them to be sent in advance to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au.

Registration in advance of the webinar is required, and can be completed at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3056505279992361218

For more information please contact:

Roland Hill

Simon Hinsley

Managing Director

Investor & Media Relations

Tel: 0414666178

Tel: 0401809653

roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au

simon@nwrcommunications.com.au

About FYI Resources Limited

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of high purity alumina (4N or HPA) in a rapidly developing:

LED, electric vehicle (EV), smartphone and television screen as well as other associated high-tech product markets.

The foundation of the HPA strategy is the superior quality aluminous clay (kaolin) deposit at Cadoux and exceptional positive response that the feedstock has to the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure HCl flowsheet. The strategy's superior quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.

53 Canning Highway, VICTORIA PARK, WA 6100 www.fyiresources.com.au ACN 061 289 218

Tel: +61 8 9361 3100

Fax: +61 8 9361 3184

Disclaimer

FYI Resources Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 02:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FYI RESOURCES LTD
04:56aFYI RESOURCES : Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : Secures Exclusive Marketing MoU
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : HPA Strategy Progress
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : Significant Resource Upgrade Paves Way for HPA Testwork
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : HPA Strategy Overview
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : Cadoux Drilling Completed
PU
2017FYI RESOURCES : to Enter High Purity Alumina Sector
PU
2016FYI RESOURCES : Drilling Program Completed on Sino-Lao Project
PU
2016FYI RESOURCES : Sino-Lao Project Drilling Update
PU
2016FYI RESOURCES : Sino-Lao Project Samples Receipt & Analysis
PU
More news
Chart FYI RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
FYI Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Hill Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Edmund Babington Non-Executive Chairman
David Sargeant Non-Executive Director
Adrian Jessup Non-Executive Director
Phillip James MacLeod Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FYI RESOURCES LTD50.60%0
CAMECO CORP9.39%3 878
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED (CHESS)1.97%3 680
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED--.--%3 674
DENISON MINES CORP10.14%328
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.