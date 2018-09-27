FYI Resources : Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar

ASX RELEASE (ASX: FYI)

27th September 2018

Pre-Feasibility Study Webinar

FYI Resources Limited (the "Company" or "FYI") is pleased to advise investors it will hold an investor webinar on Tuesday 2nd October at 2.30pm AEST, hosted by Managing Director, Roland Hill.

During the webinar, Mr Hill will provide an overview of the recently released Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at the Cadoux HPA Project.

The Company welcomes investors to ask questions and invites them to be sent in advance to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au.

Registration in advance of the webinar is required, and can be completed at:https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3056505279992361218

For more information please contact:

Roland Hill Simon Hinsley Managing Director Investor & Media Relations Tel: 0414666178 Tel: 0401809653 roland.hill@fyiresources.com.au simon@nwrcommunications.com.au About FYI Resources Limited

FYI's is positioning itself to be a significant producer of high purity alumina (4N or HPA) in a rapidly developing:

LED, electric vehicle (EV), smartphone and television screen as well as other associated high-tech product markets.

The foundation of the HPA strategy is the superior quality aluminous clay (kaolin) deposit at Cadoux and exceptional positive response that the feedstock has to the Company's moderate temperature, atmospheric pressure HCl flowsheet. The strategy's superior quality attributes combine resulting in world class HPA project potential.