G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. : Names Fran Della Badia President of AM Retail Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS:GIII) today announced the appointment of Fran Della Badia as President of AM Retail Group, Inc., the retail subsidiary of G-III that operates stores and websites for its DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass and Karl Lagerfeld Paris brands and stores for the Calvin Klein Performance brand.

An industry veteran, Ms. Della Badia previously served as the CEO of Worth Collection, Ltd., a women’s fashion apparel company, and Bonobos, a leading menswear retailer. Prior to her time at Bonobos, she worked for over 15 years at Coach, ultimately serving as President of North American Retail. Recently, she has been consulting and advising female-led start-ups.

Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G-III Apparel Group, commented, “Fran is an extremely talented retail apparel and accessories merchant who comes to us with a wealth of experience. We are excited to have her join us to lead the revitalization and development of our retail businesses. Fran’s strong merchandising and operational skills will be an important asset to our goal of bringing these businesses back to profitability.”

Ms. Della Badia stated, “I have always admired how G-III has built an incredible operation over the years. I see a great opportunity to turn around its retail operations and look forward to working with the G-III and AM Retail teams to develop the full potential of their brick and mortar and online retail businesses.”

About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J and Jessica Howard. G- III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through our team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also operates retail stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names.

