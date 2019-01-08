G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. : Names Fran Della Badia President of AM Retail Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS:GIII) today announced the
appointment of Fran Della Badia as President of AM Retail Group, Inc.,
the retail subsidiary of G-III that operates stores and websites for its
DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass and Karl Lagerfeld Paris brands and
stores for the Calvin Klein Performance brand.
An industry veteran, Ms. Della Badia previously served as the CEO of
Worth Collection, Ltd., a women’s fashion apparel company, and Bonobos,
a leading menswear retailer. Prior to her time at Bonobos, she worked
for over 15 years at Coach, ultimately serving as President of North
American Retail. Recently, she has been consulting and advising
female-led start-ups.
Morris Goldfarb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of G-III Apparel
Group, commented, “Fran is an extremely talented retail apparel and
accessories merchant who comes to us with a wealth of experience. We are
excited to have her join us to lead the revitalization and development
of our retail businesses. Fran’s strong merchandising and operational
skills will be an important asset to our goal of bringing these
businesses back to profitability.”
Ms. Della Badia stated, “I have always admired how G-III has built an
incredible operation over the years. I see a great opportunity to turn
around its retail operations and look forward to working with the G-III
and AM Retail teams to develop the full potential of their brick and
mortar and online retail businesses.”
About G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.
G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned,
licensed and private label brands. G-III’s owned brands include DKNY,
Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G. H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza
J and Jessica Howard. G- III has fashion licenses under the Calvin
Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan,
Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through our team sports
business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National
Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League,
and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also operates retail
stores under the DKNY, Wilsons Leather, G. H. Bass, Vilebrequin, Karl
Lagerfeld Paris and Calvin Klein Performance names.
Statements concerning G-III's business outlook or future economic
performance, anticipated revenues, expenses or other financial items;
product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and
statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future
events, conditions, performance or other matters are "forward-looking
statements" as that term is defined under the Federal Securities laws.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and
factors which include, but are not limited to, reliance on licensed
product, reliance on foreign manufacturers, risks of doing business
abroad, the current economic and credit environment, the nature of the
apparel industry, including changing customer demand and tastes,
customer concentration, seasonality, risks of operating a retail
business, customer acceptance of new products, the impact of competitive
products and pricing, dependence on existing management, possible
disruption from acquisitions, risks relating to G-III’s operations of
the Donna Karan International Inc., the impact on our business of the
imposition of tariffs by the United States government and business and
general economic conditions, as well as other risks detailed in G-III's
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. G-III assumes no
obligation to update the information in this release.
