G Medical : Engages US Underwriter to Manage Dual-Listing on NASDAQ

Underwriter engaged for the purposes of US Public Offering with
intention of dual listing
Mobile and e-Health company G Medical Innovations (ASX: GMV) (“G
Medical” or the “Company”) has today engaged a New York based
Underwriter, to assist in the processes towards a US Public Offering via
the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005846/en/
G Medical Innovations Structure (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Company will remain listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and the
management of G Medical have engaged an Underwriter who will now proceed
with submission of the F-1 Registration Statement with all parties
working towards a US listing within the next 4 to 5 months.
G Medical cautions investors that there can be no certainty that the
proposed US listing will proceed. Investors should note that the listing
is subject to satisfaction of all legal and regulatory requirements with
NASDAQ, SEC and ASX, as well as any shareholder approvals that may be
required under the ASX Listing Rules.
Shareholders will be updated throughout the process as appropriate, and
the amount of capital to be raised will be determined closer to the
proposed offering.
About G Medical Innovations
G Medical (ASX: GMV) was founded in August 2014, aiming to be at the
forefront of the digital health revolution, developing the next
generation of mobile health (mHealth) technologies. The Company
leverages the experience and expertise of its Board to deliver
best-in-class solutions to address this global opportunity.
The Company specialises in innovative next generation mobile and
e-health solutions and services using its suite of devices and software
solutions with a view to driving multiple and recurring revenue streams,
across numerous verticals and territories.
For more information on G Medical, please visit www.gmedinnovations.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002005846/en/