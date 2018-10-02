Log in
G Medical : Engages US Underwriter to Manage Dual-Listing on NASDAQ

10/02/2018 | 06:09pm CEST

Underwriter engaged for the purposes of US Public Offering with intention of dual listing

Mobile and e-Health company G Medical Innovations (ASX: GMV) (“G Medical” or the “Company”) has today engaged a New York based Underwriter, to assist in the processes towards a US Public Offering via the NASDAQ Stock Exchange.

G Medical Innovations Structure (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Company will remain listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, and the management of G Medical have engaged an Underwriter who will now proceed with submission of the F-1 Registration Statement with all parties working towards a US listing within the next 4 to 5 months.

G Medical cautions investors that there can be no certainty that the proposed US listing will proceed. Investors should note that the listing is subject to satisfaction of all legal and regulatory requirements with NASDAQ, SEC and ASX, as well as any shareholder approvals that may be required under the ASX Listing Rules.

Shareholders will be updated throughout the process as appropriate, and the amount of capital to be raised will be determined closer to the proposed offering.

About G Medical Innovations

G Medical (ASX: GMV) was founded in August 2014, aiming to be at the forefront of the digital health revolution, developing the next generation of mobile health (mHealth) technologies. The Company leverages the experience and expertise of its Board to deliver best-in-class solutions to address this global opportunity.

The Company specialises in innovative next generation mobile and e-health solutions and services using its suite of devices and software solutions with a view to driving multiple and recurring revenue streams, across numerous verticals and territories.

For more information on G Medical, please visit www.gmedinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Yacov Geva Co-President, CEO, MD & Director
Rafi Heumann Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Kenneth R. Melani Non-Executive Chairman
Kobi Ben-Efraim Chief Financial Officer
Nir Geva CTO, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
G MEDICAL INNOVATIONS HOLDINGS LTD-9.09%31
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC28.54%100 099
DANAHER CORPORATION17.07%76 476
INTUITIVE SURGICAL57.49%65 375
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION57.24%53 906
ILLUMINA67.76%53 881
